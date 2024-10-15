Knowing the best Archetypes for every character in Metaphor: ReFantazio will help you to build a very strong Party that can help you survive all of the trials and tribulations thrown at you through the story.

However, there are some things you should keep in mind when looking at our Metaphor: ReFantazio list below - the first being that the best Archetype for you may be different to ones we've chosen, these are just our opinion based on our playthrough and choices may differ depending on how you want to approach your adventure.

With that in mind, here are our picks for the best Archetypes for each character in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Note: This guide may contain spoilers, so you've been warned.

Best Archetypes for every character in Metaphor ReFantazio

Here are the best Archetypes for every character in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Best Archetype for the Protagonist

The best Archetype of the Protagonist is Prince, which is a Royal Archetype that you unlock automatically by progressing through the story. However, you should know that you do need to be quite far along in the story to get this - so in the meantime you can really use the Protagonist to level up any skill you want to, meaning most Archetypes will suit them. Essentially, they're extremely flexible and you can use them as a vessel to get higher levels in certain things, depending on how you want to approach your adventure.

Just like all Royal Archetypes, the Prince one costs a staggering 30,000 MAG to learn once you've unlocked it.

Image credit: Atlus

Best Archetype for Strohl

The best Archetype for Strohl is Royal Warrior which is, again a Royal Archetype. You need to be Samurai rank 20 which is part of the Strohl Warrior tree and you need to be Warlord rank 20 in the Commander tree for Bardon which are the maximum levels for both of them. Also, you need have a high enough bond with Strohl - so it's time to get friendly. You might want to sit down for this, Royal Warrior costs 30,000 MAG to learn.

The Royal Warrior Archetype also comes with multiple Synthesis skills, including the 'Peerless Stonecleaver' which gives your party an extra turn if it's a killing move and deals a high level of Slash damage to the target. If you master this skill you'll get +5 Strenght too.

Overall, there's quite a bit of work for you to do to obtain this Archetype. In the meantime, while you're working towards it, you can always use the Samurai Archetype or the Warlord Archetypes - both of which are strong in their own rights.

Image credit: Atlus

Best Archetype for Hulkenberg

The best Archetype for Hulkenberg is Royal Knight, which is yet another Royal Archetype. To unlock this one you need to be Paladin rank 20 in Hulkenberg's Knight tree, then Dark Knight rank 15 in the same tree and Elemental Master rank 15 in Gallica's Mage Tree. Just like with Strohl, you need to reach a high enough bond ranking with Hulkenberg plus meet all of the other Archetype requirements to obtain Royal Knight (which, let's not forget, costs 30,000 MAG.)

Also, the Royal Knight Archetype comes with the 'Ultimate Guard' Synthesis skill if you've got a Knight, Healer or Commander Archetypes in your party. On top of that, mastering this skill will reward you with +5 Endurance.

This may seem like a lot of work but it's worth it to make Hulkenberg the best she can be but you will need to work through a lot of the story to reach this point. So, while you're working towards this one, you can use the Dark Knight Archetype and Paladin Archetypes for Hulkenberg - both of which are good for offensive and defensive strategies in battle.

Image credit: Atlus

Best Archetype for Heismay

The best Archetype for Heismay is Royal Thief, which (to no surprise) is another Royal Archetype - meaning you'll need 30,000 MAG to learn it. On top of this, you'll also need to reach Dragoon rank 15 in the Neuras Gunner Tree, Tycoon rank 15 in the Brigitta Merchant tree and Ninja rank 20 in Heismay's Thief tree. Phew, that was a lot but stick with us - you also, just like with Strohl and Hulkenberg, need to have a high enough bond level with Heismay to get this one.

The Royal Thief Archetype comes with a few Synthesis skills, such as 'Godkiller' which requires a Gunner, Masked Dancer or Beserker party member and can deal a high level of Physical Dark Damage to a single target. Also, mastering this Archetype will give you +5 Agility.

You won't really be able to get this Archetype until you've progressed quite far through the story, so in the meantime you can use the Dragoon, Ninja or Tycoon Archetypes for Heismay while you work your way up to Royal Thief.

Image credit: Atlus

Best Archetype for Junah

The best Archetype for Junah is the Royal Masked Dancer Royal Archetype, which again means it will cost 30,000 MAG to learn after you've unlocked it. To get this Archetype you also need to be Persona Master rank 20 in Junah's Masked Dancer tree and Trickster rank 20 in Alonzo's Faker tree, as well as having a high enough bond with Eupha. This does mean that you'll need to put in a fair amount of work to unlock it, and you're likely to not get this Archetype until much later in the story.

The Royal Masked Dancer Archetype comes with multiple Synthesis skills, including 'Masquerade Charge ' which increases your entire party's physical attack once per battle. Mastering this Archetype will give you a +5 Magic stat increase.

Overall, just like with other Royal Archetypes, it will take a while to get this one - so in the meantime you can use the Trickster and Persona Master Archetypes as both are decent substitutions.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Best Archetype for Eupha

The best Archetype for Eupha is Royal Summoner (another Royal Archetype, you see where we're going with this list right?). To unlock this Archetype you need to be Soul Hacker rank 20 in More's Seeker tree and Devil Summoner rank 20 in Eupha's Summoner tree. As with the others, you'll also need 30,000 MAG to spend if you want to learn this specific Archetype.

The Royal Summoner Archetype comes with multiple Synthesis skills including 'Summon Dragon God' which requires a Mage, Summoner or Masked Dancer in your party to use. Also, for mastering this Archetype you'll get a +5 Magic stat increase.

Again, this will take you a while to obtain so the Soul Hacker and Devil Summoner Archetypes are good alternatives to look at while you're making your way up to it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

Best Archetype for Basilio

Last but not least, the best Archetype for Basilio is Royal Berserker. To unlock it you need to be Destroyer rank 20 in Basilio's Berserker tree and Martial Artist rank 20 in Catherina's Brawler tree - both fo which will take time and effort to get to. However, either Archetypes are good alternatives to use for Basilio until you've met the unlock requirements for the asscociated Royal Archetype, which you can then learn for 30,000 MAG once your bond with Basilio is high enough.

The Royal Berserker Archetype comes with multiple Synthesis skills such as the 'Battlecry Tackle' which is useful for most battles. This Synthesis skill lets Basilio deal a high level of Strike damage to all targets on the battlefield up to three times and will ignore any resistances the enemies have. Also, mastering this Archetype will give you +5 Strength.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Atlus

That's it for now!