Best Ames 85 loadout and class build in Black Ops 6

With the Ames 85 assault rifle, Black Ops 6 continues the proud Call of Duty tradition of giving players a lower-power, high-accuracy weapon that can shred at almost every distance. It can hold its own up-close, too, and in a game this fast, that's invaluable.

If you're familiar with guns like the Galil from the first Black Ops, the SCAR-H from Black Ops 2, or the Krig 6 from Cold War, you'll know how the Ames feels to shoot. Its major weakness is its slower rate of fire, but it trades pure damage output for controllability, and that's a more than worthy concession.

The Ames is capable on its own, of course, but if you pair it with the right loadout and class setup, it becomes a monster that can easily carry you to the highest scorestreaks in the game. We'll go over how to unlock the Ames 85, the best attachments, perks, and class build perks to equip, and more here.

Best Black Ops 6 Ames 85 loadout

Our goal with this Ames 85 build is to remove its main weaknesses and amplify its strengths. That means two things: improving its rate of fire and maintaining its accuracy advantage over other assault rifles like the XM4.

To ensure the best possible performance, we'll use the Gunfighter Wildcard to equip eight total attachments to the Ames 85. The selection revolves around the Rapid Fire Fire Mod attachment and using other attachments to offset its penalties.

You'll find that even with the debuffs Rapid Fire adds, with the right setup, the Ames can still laser enemies downrange. And in Black Ops 6, where long sightlines are in shorter supply? Let's just say damage falloff is not the biggest issue.

Here are our attachment recommendations for the Ames 85:

Optic: Prismatech Reflex or persona preference

Prismatech Reflex or persona preference Muzzle: Suppressor for quiet or Muzzle Break for loud

Suppressor for quiet or Muzzle Break for loud Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip

Precision Foregrip Magazine: Fast Mag I

Fast Mag I Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Fire Mod: Rapid Fire

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Controllability and consistency are the key components of the best Ames 85 build, as the weapon is a five-shot kill from all but the longest distances. That means the attachments we choose don't care much about the weapon's damage range. Instead, we focus on reducing the gun's already low recoil and making it more responsive on the battlefield.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Prismatech Reflex optic offers a clear sight picture without being overly obstructive at the edges, as the optic is relatively small on the weapon. If you prefer other options, don't let us stop you from using them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Choosing between the Suppressor and Muzzle Break is a matter of preference and playstyle. If you like to flank and keep your enemies guessing where you'll be coming from, staying quiet with the Suppressor is the only choice. There is a lot of UAV spam in Black Ops 6, but as long as you keep moving, you can stay ahead of its minimap sweep.

Equipping the Muzzle Break will make you show up on the minimap with every shot you fire, but it also makes the Ames 85 one of the most accurate weapons in the game. You do, of course, still need to have solid aim to get the most out of the gun, but it's very forgiving otherwise.

The Gain-Twist Barrel vastly increases the Bullet Velocity of all fired rounds, essentially making the Ames a hitscan weapon. I've found that higher Bullet Velocity also helps with my hit detection even at mid-range, though that experience is anecdotal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

While the Ames 85 doesn't have too much recoil to start with, adding the Precision Foregrip not only reduces the idle sway while aiming down the sights but also reduces its horizontal recoil. Keeping any weapon's recoil pattern vertical helps with controlling its recoil, as it's easier only needing to pull down rather than fighting side-to-side drift.

Adding Fast Mag I to the Ames's slower-than-average reload acts as a solid middle-ground between its standard reload and the snappier Flip-Mag, losing only five bullets to Flip Mag's cost of 10.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Omnimovement in Black Ops 6 means you'll almost always be sprinting, and the Commando Grip's combination of a sprint-to-fire and an aim down sight buff will ensure you're ready for any fight that comes your way.

With the Light Stock, our focus on speed and consistency continues, providing a bonus to hipfire and strafing movement speed, as well as a buff to your flat movement speed. Welcome improvements, all.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Last but not least is the Rapid Fire fire mod that worsens the Ames 85's Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, and both its horizontal and vertical recoil control stats. It also adds a small but significant increase to the gun's fire rate, taking it from 750 RPM to 833. For perspective, the XM4's default RPM is 800, so with Rapid Fire and the rest of our build, the Ames more than competes with the best gun in the game.

Bear in mind that this attachment list makes what we think is one of the most effective Ames 85 loadouts in Black Ops 6, but feel free to adjust it to your preferences. If you don't want to use the Gunfighter Wildcard and are limited to five attachments, you can lose the Stock, Foregrip, and the Magazine or Muzzle device without sacrificing too much performance.