Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022Here are day two's best Prime Day deals on Xbox consoles, games, accessories and more.
We've reached the second and final day ofAmazon Prime Day 2022. The sale is running until midnight tonight, so there's still time to grab a bargain. Among the mountain of Prime Day deals, we've spotted some decent savings on Xbox games, accessories and more. To help speed up your search for the best Xbox-related offers, we've rounded them up in this guide.
Although Xbox Series X|S consoles have remained in stock at Amazon over the last few months, we don't expect any impressive discounts on consoles this year. You can, however, check our Xbox Series X stock updates hub where you might be able grab the console for less.
Here are day two's best Prime Day Xbox deals
UK deals:
Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X/ Xbox One) - £15 (was £55)
Turtle Beach Recon Controller White - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC - £38 (was £50)
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £65 (was £84)
US deals:
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
One of the most anticipated games of the year has lived up to expectation, and now it's on sale for less than $50.
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
There's $12 off this excellent budget and oficially licensed 3rd party Xbox controller.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- $40 (was $45)
Save $5 on a three month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
If you're planning to shop the Prime Day sale on 12th and 13th July, then you're gonna need to sign up to Amazon's Prime service to access the Prime member exclusive deals. But don't worry! As long as you haven't just finished a trial or recently cancelled your subscription, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial at no extra cost.
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
Being an Amazon Prime member will not only give you full access to Prime Day deals and special offers, but you can also get free delivery and access to Amazon Video, Prime Gaming and more. We advise cancelling it before the trial ends if you don't want to stick around after your trial is up. That way you can still make the most of the trial and you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
If you're interested in other consoles, you can also head over to our PS5 Prime Day deals and Switch Prime Day deals hubs to find out what's on offer. There's also our comprehensive best Amazon Prime Day deals hub, where you'll find a round-up of all the best gaming, PC, TV, SSD and HDD deals on Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals
Supply issues for Xbox Series X stock in the UK appears to have finally improved and settled over the last couple of months. The Series S has remained firmly in stock for months in the UK now, and there's already a small discount at Amazon. It is still hard to find the Series X in the US. There aren't any stand-out deals at the moment but we'll update this section if we spot any discounts on the Series X or any bundles.
UK deals:
Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
The most affordable way to access current gen games is by investing in the all-digital Xbox Series S, which has a small discount right now.
Xbox Series S + Game Pass Ultimate - £276 (was £283)
Xbox Series X- £448
Microsoft's flagship console boasts 120Hz and native 4K gaming for physical and digital games.
US deals:
Xbox Series S - $290 (was $299)
Enjoy next-gen games with the digital-only Xbox Series S console.
Xbox Series X- $499 (Available by Invitation)
Experience 120Hz and native 4K gaming with Microsoft's flagship console. It runs both physical and digital games.
Prime Day Xbox game deals
There's plenty of deep discounts on Xbox games this Prime Day. We've also noted which ones are available to play on Game Pass.
UK deals:
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (Xbox One/Xbox Series X) - £30 (was £50)
You might be able to find it cheaper elsewhere, but you can get three classic characters as DLC when you buy it from Amazon.
Just Dance 2022 (Xbox One/Series X) - £20 (was £50)
Gather some friends or play solo and dance like nobody's watching with Just Dance 2022 - now £20.
Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X/ Xbox One) - £15 (was £55)
Halo Infinite is on Game Pass but you can also own it forever in physical format for just £15.
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Xbox Series X) - £15 (was £25)
Now only £15, this version includes Kombat Packs 1 and 2, along with the Aftermath expansion. The standard game is available on Game Pass.
NHL 22 (Xbox One) - £20 (was £60)
The latest NHL game comes with a free Xbox Series X upgrade.
Xbox Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) - £42 (was £60)
Available on Game Pass but if you prefer a physical version, you can pick up the most popular flight simulation for £42.
US deals:
Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - $12.99 (was $60)
Save a massive $27 on the latest entry to the Far Cry series.
Halo Infinite- $35 (was $60)
The legendary Master Chief is back in a brand-new open world environment. You can also access Halo Infinite on Game Pass.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Edition- $40 (was $60)
Take to the skies in this highly detailed flight simulator with 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 handcrafted airports. This can also be accessed via Game Pass.
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
One of the most anticipated games of the year has lived up to expectation, and now it's on sale for less than $50.
Prime Day Xbox controller deals
There's a small discounts on the Elite controller in the UK right now. There's also some great third-party options in a wider choice of colours on sale at Amazon.
UK deals:
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - £143 (was £160)
An improved version of the controller with better grip, back paddles and buttons and advanced d-pad.
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- £25 (was £30)
An affordable and oficially licensed 3rd party Xbox controller with £5 off.
US deals:
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
There's $12 off this excellent budget and oficially licensed 3rd party Xbox controller.
Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals
We haven't seen any discounted subscription deals in this year's sale. If you need to top up, you can grab a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription from the link below. In the US, there's a small discount in the US. And remember, subscription codes can be stacked up to a couple of years on your Microsoft account. If you're thinking of signing up for the first time, you can also grab one month of Game Pass Ultimate for only £1/$1.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- £33
Get access to more than 100 games including Halo Infinite, Ark, and more plus additional Games with Gold titles. Plus you can save extra thanks to exclusive Deals with Gold promotions.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- $40 (was $45)
Save $5 on a three month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Prime Day Xbox accessories deals
Need more storage space? We're not surprised, especially with the growing number of games in the Games With Gold and Game Pass library - and there are plenty more to come.
Uninstalling and reinstalling titles is a lot of effort, especially if you're battling against a slow internet connection, and Prime Day sales are always a great time to invest in an SSD or HDD to store your games - if you haven't got one already, that is.
There are already some decent deals on SSDs and HDDs in this year's Prime Day sale and there's even a discount on the 1TB Seagate expansion card for Xbox Series X/S. If you're not sure which one's best for your specific needs, we'd recommend checking out Digital Foundry's list of the best SSDs for gaming. They also compared loading times across a variety of drives to see which HDDs and SSDs are the fastest.
The WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD is now much cheaper compared to its price tag last year and there's even more money shaved off this Prime Day. You can grab external and internal SSDs at their discounted prices below.
UK deals:
US deals:
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Headset - $45 (was $60)
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
WD Black 5TB HDD - $115 (was $150)
WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD - $124 (was $150)
Are there any Xbox Series X|S Prime Day deals?
The Xbox Series S has been discounted for Prime Day, down to £243 in the UK, and down to $290 in the US. We haven’t seen any of the Series X yet though, but we’ll update this page as soon as we see any.
Are there any Xbox Game Pass Prime Day deals?
Yes, in the US, the 3 month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate is down to just $40. But we haven’t yet seen any deals for Game Pass in the UK yet- we’re watching closely though, just in case.
Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?
Yes, you need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.
To ensure that you don't miss out on any Prime Day 2022 deals, we'd recommend giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter. It's the easiest way to stay up to date with all of the latest news on gaming discounts and promotions.
