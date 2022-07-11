Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off today, running from the 12th July until midnight on 13th July. Among the mountain of Prime Day deals, we've spotted some decent savings on Xbox games, accessories and more. To help speed up your search for the best Xbox-related offers, we've rounded them up in this guide.

Although Xbox Series X|S consoles have remained in stock at Amazon over the last few months, we don't expect any impressive discounts on consoles this year. You can, however, check our Xbox Series X stock updates hub where you might be able grab the console for less.

Here are today's best Prime Day Xbox deals

UK

US

If you're planning to shop the Prime Day sale on 12th and 13th July, then you're gonna need to sign up to Amazon's Prime service to access the Prime member exclusive deals. But don't worry! As long as you haven't just finished a trial or recently cancelled your subscription, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial at no extra cost.

Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial Being an Amazon Prime member will not only give you full access to Prime Day deals and special offers, but you can also get free delivery and access to Amazon Video, Prime Gaming and more. We advise cancelling it before the trial ends if you don't want to stick around after your trial is up. That way you can still make the most of the trial and you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.

Here's a summary of the best Xbox deals in the Prime Day sale.

If you're interested in other consoles, you can also head over to our PS5 Prime Day deals and Switch Prime Day deals hubs to find out what's on offer.

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals Supply issues for Xbox Series X stock in the UK appears to have finally improved and settled over the last couple of months. The Series S has remained firmly in stock for months in the UK now, and there's already a small discount at Amazon. It is still hard to find the Series X in the US. There aren't any stand-out deals at the moment but we'll update this section if we spot any discounts on the Series X or any bundles.

UK

US

Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals We haven't seen any discounted subscription deals in this year's sale. If you need to top up, you can grab a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription from the link below. In the US, there's a small discount in the US. And remember, subscription codes can be stacked up to a couple of years on your Microsoft account. If you're thinking of signing up for the first time, you can also grab one month of Game Pass Ultimate for only £1/$1. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- £33 Get access to more than 100 games including Halo Infinite, Ark, and more plus additional Games with Gold titles. Plus you can save extra thanks to exclusive Deals with Gold promotions. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- $40 (was $45) Save $5 on a three month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Will the Xbox Series X|S be on sale during Prime Day?

As the Xbox Series X|S consoles are still in stock at Amazon, we are hoping to see something. The Xbox Series S was discounted to £238 earlier this year, so there’s a chance we’ll see a Prime Day discount on the digital-only console this time around, but there are still no guarantees. We don’t expect Amazon to knock any money off the Series X, however, we are hoping to see a couple of bundles come with discounted games.

Will there be any Xbox Game Pass deals for Prime Day?

Amazon does sell Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass Ultimate) and has discounted them in the past, so there’s a good chance there will be a deal on them. However, if Amazon chooses not to, or you need it sooner, for new members, Microsoft is offering 3 months for just £1.

Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?

Yes, if they do go on sale, you will need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.

