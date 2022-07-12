Best Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022

Samsung and SanDisk have been the best manufacturers of memory cards in recent years, and while there's often discounts to be had, Amazon Prime Day is an ideal time to grab that 512GB card you've been after for a long time, while saving your wallet some trouble.

If you're a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck owner, getting a micro SD card is a necessity so you can take as many games with you as possible. The Switch Lite and standard Switch come with 32GB of internal storage, and the Switch OLED comes with 64GB. Regardless of which one you own or are planning to buy, a memory card is going to be essential.

We've gathered up some of the best micro SD cards in the Prime Day sales to help you bag the biggest bargains.

Which SD cards should I look out for this Prime Day?

Within the UK we’d recommend keeping an eye on the Integral Ultima 512GB Micro SD Card, offering the best value per gigabyte at just 10p/GB - and it’s already 17% off. In the US, we’d recommend the Silicon Power 256GB Micro SD Card, still offering plenty of space, but at only 9¢/GB. This one hasn’t yet been reduced, but add it to your wishlist and keep checking it through the event. In case it doesn’t drop in price, bookmark this page too and check it throughout the event - any good SSD deals will be added straight to this page. We'd reckon keeping an eye on both both SanDisk and Samsung too - we normally see good deals on thise through Prime Day.

Will I need Amazon Prime?

You can browse any deals on Amazon without an account, but if you want to buy anything that’s part of Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime first. The full price for a Prime membership is $14.99 per month in the US and £7.99 per month in the UK. However, there is a way around this, at the moment, Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial of Prime for new customers. By signing up to this, you can get all of the benefits of Prime (including access to Prime Day deals) for free. Just make sure to cancel your trial before the 30 days are over.

