Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
It's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022, with the online giant continuing to offer huge discounts on thousands of products, including PS5 games and accessories. If you're on the lookout for some Prime Day PS5 deals, you can find all the best offers in this handy guide. Remember, the Prime Day sales event ends at midnight tonight, so don't forget to make all your purchases in good time.
If you haven't used Amazon credit before, Prime members can also get £9 free when you top up with £80 of Amazon credit.
So far we've spotted some great offers on PS5 games, controllers, PS5 compatible SSDs, gaming headsets and more. Amazon doesn't currently have any PS5 consoles in stock, but we have found a few available at Very - unfortunately, the Very stock isn't on sale
Here are today's best Prime Day PS5 deals
UK
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - £25 (was £43)
PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset - £98 (was £126)
US
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $20 (was $70)
There's a staggering $50 off the beautifully remastered version of FF7.
Ghostwire Tokyo - $30 (was $60)
Grab this supernatural action game for half price.
WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - $274 (was $550)
Save a decent amount on this PS5 compatible SSD with heatsink.
Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)
This budget-friendly headset is packed with premium features, including immersive 7.1 surround sound and comfortable leatherette ear cushions.
Below, you'll be able to find links to even more of the biggest Prime Day PS5 deals. Some may have featured in last year's sale and are now even cheaper than before.

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals
The PS5 console has been out for almost 18 months now, and we're noticing bigger and better Prime Day deals on older PS5 games. We'll be looking out for big discounts on Ratchet and Clank: A Rift in Time, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and many more, so watch this space!
Where possible, we have linked to games that are sold and distributed by Amazon, but we may also list games sold by third party sellers who we believe to be trustworthy. Stock and prices are also changing rapidly by the day so we also wanted to note that these prices are correct at the time of writing.
PS5 game deals (UK)
The Quarry - £45 (was £65)
No kids. No adults. No rules. Pick-up The Quarry with a £20 saving.
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart - £43 (was £70)
Adventure through cross-dimensional worlds with the beloved duo and save an intergalactic £27.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - £25 (was £43)
Experience some of the action-packed and cinematic Uncharted games like never before with this remastered collection of Nathan Drake's adventures. It includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition - £36 (was £50)
The ultimate Lego Star Wars game has arrived and you can save a reasonable amount this Prime Day.
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - £16 (was £25)
Save a fistful of cash and get Mortal Kombat 11, along with extra content: Kombat Pack 1, Aftermath and Kombat Pack 2, all for just £16.
Far Cry 6 Limited Edition - £28 (was £60)
Alongside the entire game, this Amazon-exclusive limited edition includes the The Jungle Expedition Pack.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition - £30 (was £58)
There's savings of almost 50 per cent to be had on Ubisoft's latest entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise. This edition includes the digital expansion: Dawn of Ragnarök.
PS5 game deals (US)
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $20 (was $70)
Help Cloud and the gang escape from Midgar in part one of this beautifully remastered version of FF7. The next-gen upgrade, Intergrade, also includes a new episode featuring Yuffie. There's a staggering $50 off right now.
Ghostwire Tokyo - $30 (was $60)
Explore a beautifully haunted Tokyo and uncover the truth behind supernatural forces. Amazon has knocked $30 off, making it half price.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake - $32 (was $50)
Described as "one of the best games of the generation" by Eurogamer, this fully-remastered collection of the first and second Tony Hawk's skateboarding games is a chef's kiss.
Elden Ring - $50 (was $60)
This open world, dark fantasy RPG is packed with Souls-like quests and epic boss battles. You can currently save $10 on this year's bestselling game.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (was $60)
The latest Lego Star Wars game is enjoying a $15 discount right now.
Dying Light Stay Human - $35 (was $60)
Parkour your way around this dark open world game and fight off the infected. It's currently $40, saving you $20.
Grand Theft Auto 5 - $35 (was $40)
The city of Los Santos is back in all its next-gen remastered glory and currently has $5 off.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $25 (was $60)
This colourful action-packed adventure is now only $25, saving you a sweet $45 (over half price)
Best Prime Day PS5 controller and accessories deals
PS5 DualSense controllers are available again for their lowest ever price and you can grab one from just £45 from Amazon.
Deals on other PS5 accessories include discounts on the Pulse 3D headset and DualSense charging station.
UK
PS5 DualSense Nova Pink Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)
Save £20 on the bright pink PS5 controller.
PS5 DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller - £47 (was £60)
Amazon has knocked £13 off the black PS5 controller.
PS5 PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £47 (was £60)
Stick to the classics with the standard white PS5 controller and save £13.
PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)
The vibrant red PS5 controller is now £20 off.
PS5 DualSense Starlight Blue Wireless Controller - £48 (was £65)
There's a smaller saving on the colourful PS5 controller.
PS5 DualSense Charging Station - £19 (was £25)
Keep your controllers charged and ready for your next gaming session.
PS5 PlayStation 5 Media Remote - £19 (was £26)
Save your controller battery and switch to this handy PS5 Media remote for your streaming needs.
PS5 PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - £80 (was £86)
Tune in to premium sound with the official PS5 gaming headset.
US
There are currently no deals on official PS5 controllers or accessories in the US.
Best Prime Day PS5 SSD deals
Last year, we were still waiting for Sony to confirm which SSDs were compatible with the console's internal expansion slot. Now we have the specifications, and thanks to Digital Foundry's guide on the best SSD for PS5.This year's Prime Day sale is a great opportunity to boost your game storage space with a PS5 compatible SSD. We've spotted significant discounts on the WD Black SN850 with heatsink and the Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink. The 1TB options have already come down in price considerably in the last few months, but the 2TB offerings still cost a pretty penny.
Alternatively, external hard drives for PS5 are a cheaper and more portable way to store your games. As expected, there are plenty of Prime Day bargains on portable SSDs and HDDs. Granted, you'll have to move any PS5 games on an external HDD back to the console's internal storage in order to play them, but it'll save you from deleting unplayed games and the tedious wait of redownloading them if you want to pick them up again. Handily, an external drive can be used to run backwards compatible PS4 games, so that will save some space on the internal storage for newer releases.
UK
WD Black SN580 2TB with heatsink - £262 (was £501)
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)
US
WD Black SN580 1TB with heatsink - $150 (was $160)
WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - $253 (was $550)
Best Prime Day PS Plus deals
If you want to get the most out of your PlayStation 5, you'll need PS Plus for all those monthly games, multiplayer sessions and new games library.
Sony launched their new PS Plus subscription tiers in June 2022, meaning PS Now has now merged with PlayStation Plus. The updated service is split into three different tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. At this time, you can only buy memberships via the PlayStation Store and Amazon has already removed its product pages for PS Now. Even if the new tiered PS Plus subscriptions are available for Amazon Prime Day 2022, we'd be surprised to see any discounts since they will be fresh on the market.
You can still, however, buy PlayStation gift cards from Amazon in the UK. These can be used to buy a PS Plus subscription after you've redeemed the code on your PlayStation account.
Best Prime Day PS5 headset deals
Along with the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset, a handful of the best gaming headsets are also compatible with PS5. Amazon is usually offering discounts on gaming headsets all-year round but you can currently snag an even bigger bargain on the following pairs.
UK
PS5 PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Midnight Black- £80 (was £86)
SteelSeries Arctis 3 - £33 (was £90)
SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £99 (was £180)
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £65 (was £84)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £98 (was £125)
Logitech G432 - £28 (was £70)
A budget-friendly headset packed with premium features like 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming and plush leatherette ear cushions for extra comfort.
US
Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)
A budget-friendly headset packed with premium features like 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming and plush leatherette ear cushions for extra comfort.
Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2022?
We haven’t yet seen see any deals on consoles themselves, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through the day. But if we are going to see any deals, they’ll probably be on bundles, and of course rely on Amazon actually having stock. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.
Do I need to be a Prime member?
Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!
