Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has begun, with the online giant offering huge discounts on thousands of products, including PS5 games and accessories. If you're on the lookout for some Prime Day PS5 deals, you can find all the best offers in this handy guide.

So far we've spotted some great offers on PS5 games, controllers, PS5 compatible SSDs, gaming headsets and more. We're hopeful the PS5 console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle could make an appearance too, but there's no guarantees.

Here are today's best Prime Day PS5 deals

UK

US

To avoid missing out on any gaming bargains this Prime Day, you can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter. Our overallPrime Day gaming deals guide is also packed with offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games plus other tech goodies.

If you want access to the full Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll need an active Prime subscription. If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can claim a free 30-day trial and enjoy plenty more Prime benefits like access to Prime Gaming, Prime Video and much more.

Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial Make the most of all the best Prime Day gaming deals plus other great perks and services like free delivery and Prime Gaming by starting your Amazon Prime free trial today. If you decide not to continue the membership, we recommend cancelling it before the trial ends so that you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.

Below, you'll be able to find links to even more of the biggest Prime Day PS5 deals. Some may have featured in last year's sale and are now even cheaper than before.

Best Prime Day PS Plus deals If you want to get the most out of your PlayStation 5, you'll need PS Plus for all those monthly games, multiplayer sessions and new games library. Sony launched their new PS Plus subscription tiers in June 2022, meaning PS Now has now merged with PlayStation Plus. The updated service is split into three different tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. At this time, you can only buy memberships via the PlayStation Store and Amazon has already removed its product pages for PS Now. Even if the new tiered PS Plus subscriptions are available for Amazon Prime Day 2022, we'd be surprised to see any discounts since they will be fresh on the market. You can still, however, buy PlayStation gift cards from Amazon in the UK. These can be used to buy a PS Plus subscription after you've redeemed the code on your PlayStation account.

Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2022?

We haven’t yet seen see any deals on consoles themselves, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through the day. But if we are going to see any deals, they’ll probably be on bundles, and of course rely on Amazon actually having stock. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!

