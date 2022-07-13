Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022Here are day two's best Switch Prime Day deals including bundles, games and accessories.
We've entered day two ofAmazon Prime Day 2022, which ends tonight at midnight. Whether you're upgrading to the new Switch OLED console or bagging some cheap Switch games, there's a wide range of discounts to shop before Prime Day ends. Below, we've listed all the best Switch deals that we've spotted so far, including Nintendo Switch console bundles, Switch game bundles and reduced Joy-Con pairs.
Also, if you're looking for bargains on Xbox and PlayStation games or other tech offers, check out our best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter.
Today's best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals
UK deals
|
512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £33 (was £70)
This discounted micro SD card saves you a massive £37, and will be more than enough room to store your Nintendo Switch games.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309
Probably one of the best Switch OLED bundles in the Prime Day sale.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £314 (was £360)
Save £46 on this Switch OLED bundle with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.
Nintendo Switch OLED and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set - £338 (was £370)
Monster Hunter fans who are yet to play Rise should swoop on this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. The epic RPG game also includes the new Sunbreak DLC.
US deals
|
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- - $349 (was $360)
Save over $10 on this Switch bundle that comes with the super fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
|
Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
If you think you're going to fill up your console's storage pretty fast, then this bundle with a 256GB Micro SD Card is the better choice for you.
|
Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $20 (was $40)
Save $20 on Ezio's complete saga and journey through 15th-century Renaissance Italy.
We don't usually see major discounts on first party Nintendo Switch games but you can still save more than you normally would on Prime Day. Throughout the year, Amazon does offer Switch game bundles for a discounted price and reduce top titles like Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, which were recently just £30.
If you're on the lookout for cheap Switch games in the Prime Day sale, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. The subscription service lets you shop all of the exclusive Prime Day offers, gives you early access to selected Lightning Deals, and you get free delivery, usually next day! If you're not already a Prime member, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial. If you've not been a Prime member for a while, you may be able to claim a new free trial, too.
|
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
At no extra cost to you, this free trial lets you enjoy everything that Prime has to offer. You can benefit from huge savings this Prime Day, watch The Boys on Amazon Video and access lots of free games on Prime Gaming. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the 30 days are up if you don't want to continue your subscription, otherwise you'll be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
Best Prime Day Switch console deals 2022
The standard Switch dropped to just £230 at Amazon in April, so we could see a similar discount on Prime Day. The Neon version is currently £251. We've already spotted some cheap Switch bundles for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, which we've listed in the table below.
This year will be the Nintendo Switch OLED console's first Prime Day. It recently had a £25 discount at Amazon making it the lowest price yet at £284. While the standalone console appears to be out of stock in the UK, you can still land a pretty decent Switch OLED bundle with Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Classic Switch deals (UK)
Nintendo Switch (Grey) - £247 (was £266)
Classic Switch deals (US)
|
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- - $349 (was $360)
Save over $10 on this Switch bundle that comes with the super fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Switch Lite deals (UK)The Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of Nintendo's latest console. It's normally priced at £200 but you can currently get one for just £175 - that's considerably cheaper than the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral - £175 (was £200)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise - £175 (was £200)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue - £175 (was £200)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow - £175 (was £200)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey - £175 (was £200)
Switch Lite deals (US)
|
Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 128GB micro SD card - $221 (was $235)
This Switch Lite bundle is available in various colours and comes with some handy extra storage to save all your games.
|
Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
If you think you're going to fill up your console's storage pretty fast, then this bundle with a 256GB Micro SD Card is the better choice for you.
Switch OLED deals (UK)
Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £314 (was £360)
Save £46 on this Switch OLED bundle with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Joy-Con Pair Purple/Orange (Nintendo Switch) - £342 (was £380)
If you want to save on an extra Joy-Con pair, this bundle will let the whole family join in the fun.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Joy-Con Pair Green/Pink (Nintendo Switch) - £342 (was £380)
Save £28 on this bundle that comes with a Switch OLED console and a Green and Pink Joy-Con pair.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Fire Emblem: Three Hopes - £323 (was £360)
This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle comes with the latest Fire Emblem game, Three Hopes.
Nintendo Switch OLED and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set - £338 (was £370)
Monster Hunter fans who are yet to play Rise should swoop on this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. The epic RPG game also includes the new Sunbreak DLC.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance 2022 - £295 (was £360) - Currrently unavailable
A Switch OLED bundle for under £300 plus a game to get you started is fantastic value for money.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309 - Currently unavailable
Probably one of the best bundles of the lot.
Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £308 (was £360)- Currently unavailable
There's a saving of £16 to be had on this Switch OLED bundle. It comes with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which came out towards the end of January this year and has proved to be incredibly popular, selling more than 12.64 million units.
Best Prime Day Switch games deals 2022
While our hopes aren't high, we'd like to see bigger price drops on Nintendo-exclusive titles this year, as well as deeper discounts on third-party Switch games. We've rummaged up a few decent Switch game deals in the lists below.
UK
Ring Fit Adventure - £50 (Was £70)
Save £20 on the incredibly popular fitness game. It includes the Ring-Con and Joy-Con leg strap to measure your real life movements in-game.
Just Dance 2022 - £26 (was £50)
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection - £30 (was £40)
Immortals Fenyx Rising - £15 (was £58)
Stardew Valley - £25 (was £35)
Hollow Knight - £24 (was £35)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - £40 (was £50)
Pokemon Legends Arceus - £37 (was £50)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £37 (was £50)
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £36 (was £50)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £37 (was £50)
US
|
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $44 (was $50)
Join Mario, Luigi, and other familiar faces in a fun side-scrolling adventure that can be played single-player or multiplayer.
|
Just Dance 2022 - $20 (was $50)
Just Dance 2022 is now only $20 - better than half price! A great game for Summer if you fancy a boogie with family and friends.
|
Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $20 (was $40)
Save $20 on Ezio's complete saga and journey through 15th-century Renaissance Italy.
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $30 (was $40)
A nostalgic treat for Naughty Dog and Crash fans alike. Play through all three original Crash Bandicoot games in their remastered form for less than $30.
Best Prime Day Switch accessories deals 2022
Whether you're in need of a new Joy-Con pair, Switch Pro controller, a Joy-Con charging station, you can usually find a good deal on these Nintendo Switch accessories during Amazon Prime Day and other major sales. It's also worth keeping an eye out for officially licensed 3rd party brands like Power A and Hori.
Prime Day is yet another opportunity to get a Nintendo Switch SD card at a bargain price, too. Multiple sizes are usually discounted giving those with either smaller or bulging Switch libraries a fair deal on a storage upgrade. We'll be briging you the best Switch Micro SD card deals here.
|
128GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £13 (was £20)
This Digital Foundry approved micro SD card for Nintendo Switch offers superb value for money.
|
512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £33 (was £70)
This discounted micro SD card saves you a massive £37, and will be more than enough room to store your Nintendo Switch games.
Anker Power Bank - £27 (was £40)
Keep your Switch battery power charged at all time with this excellent power bank from Anker.
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – GameCube Style Mario - £12 (was £20)
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch - Pikachu Electric Type - £20 (was £23)
PowerA Wired Officially Licensed GameCube Style Controller/Super Smash Bros. Black - £22 (was £29)
Do I need a Prime account?
Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime account. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end
Will there be any good deals on Switch games?
Almost every Prime Day we’ve seen some very good deals, so we hope to see some amazing offers through the day. Although, to make the best of your money, we’d recommend creating an Amazon wishlist of games you’re interested in and checking it out through today and tomorrow. If, however, you aren’t sure what to play next, we’d recommend checking out our list of the best Switch games.
And that's a wrap for now! We hope you've managed to grab some bargains and remember to check out our other Prime Day guides and give us a follow on Twitter. We tweet all the best daily deals, Mon-Fri, including Nintendo Switch offers and top gaming and tech discounts.
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals Find all the best gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch plus PC accessories and 4K TVs.
- Best PS5 Prime Day deals 2022 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be in stock on Prime Day plus all the best offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Xbox Prime Day deals 2022 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best PC gaming Prime Day deals Discover discounted PC components, monitors and peripherals.
- Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2022 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best PS4 Prime Day deals 2022 Grab a bargain on cheap PS4 games and PlayStation 4 accessories.
- Best SD card Prime Day deals 2022 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best Logitech Prime Day deals 2022 Whether you're after a gaming mouse, keyboard or headset, here we're covering all the best Prime Day Logitech deals.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check our our round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals over at our sister site, Dicebreaker.