Best Amazon Prime Day Logitech deals 2022

Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and we've seen some generous discounts on Logitech gaming accessories, particularly its range of gaming mice, headsets and keyboards. In this guide, you'll find some familiar favourites available for their lowest prices yet.

Best Prime Day Logitech gaming mouse deals

Since Logitech produces a wide range for different budgets and needs, you can also save big on some of the best best gaming mice, chosen by Digital Foundry.

Logitech G502

The G502 is one of Logitech's highlights. Its Lightspeed wireless technology and 25K Hero sensor deliver ultra-fast and reliable performance while gaming. Meanwhile, its ergonomic shape makes it one of the more comfortable mice to use and it can offer up to 60 hours of battery life with RGB effects disabled.

It's been discounted in the past, but with global supply issues making it difficult to buy tech for the usual trusted availability, you should be sure to snap these up while they're discounted both here and in the US.

Logitech G Pro

The G Pro is one of the Logitech's best gaming mice. Compared to the G502, it's slicker, looks less like a weird alien artifact and is ambidextrous. All those benefits for around the same price make it worth considering if you ask me. It still sports the Hero 25K sensor, Lightspeed wireless tech, up to eight programmable buttons, and a battery life of up to 48 hours.

This is a slightly weightier version of the more recent Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which is much pricier. Considering the G Pro shares the same shape and an extremely similar sensor, though, you're not missing out on the key features.

Prime Day will highlight some of these deals more prominently but Logitech deals occur throughout the year. The only issue is with stock issues, so if you see something you like that's discounted, it's the safest bet to go ahead and click buy!

Logitech G Pro - £55 from Amazon UK

Logitech G Pro- $100 from Amazon US

Logitech G305

If you're looking for a cheap wireless mouse, you can't go wrong with Logitech's G305, widely considered the best budget gaming mouse. At a fraction of the cost of the above models, you still get a Hero 12K sensor and six programmable buttons in a piece of kit that weighs under 100 grams.

Best of all, it boasts a massive 250-hour battery life on a single AA battery, which is a huge convenience. This mouse's price has come down considerably at Amazon but you can get it for even cheaper during Prime Day.

Logitech G305- £24 from Amazon UK

Logitech G305- $39 from Amazon US

Best Prime Day Logitech gaming headset deals

These are some of the best gaming headset deals that Logitech have to offer during this year's Prime Day event.

Logitech G432

One of Logitech's best budget-friendly offerings, the G432 wired gaming headset ensures a stable, reliable connection while gaming. You can also enjoy an immersive audio experience thanks to its 50mm audio drivers, DTS X 2.0 and 7.1 surround sound.

This headset's lightweight design and ultra-comfortable leatherette ear pads are ideal for long gaming sessions. The G432s normally fetch a price of around £70/$80 but you can snag a pair for £28/$38 this Prime Day

Logitech G432 - £28 from Amazon UK

Logitech G432 - $38 from Amazon US

Logitech G Pro X

Logitech's more premium headset, the G Pro X, is one of the best PC gaming headsets around, making it a solid choice this Prime Day. Its Lightspeed wireless technology has a 13+ metre, 2.4 GHz range, allowing a stable connection and no cable to get tangled up in.

With up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, this Digital Foundry-recommended headset is great for longer gaming sessions. With its significant discount, it's definitely worth grabbing this Prime Day.

Logitech G335

Weighing in at only 240g and sporting a comfortable headband, the G335 is a decent budget-friendly choice. While it doesn't offer the best sound, it certainly makes up for it in convenience and versatility. The G335 has a 3.5mm jack, meaning it works on a wide range of consoles, mobile devices and PC.

If you're looking for an affordable, ultra-light and comfortable headset, that also rocks a cool aesthetic, this is a good wired headset to bag while it's on sale this Prime Day. It's also been awarded the Digital Foundry seal of approval.

Logitech G335- £33 from Amazon UK

Logitech G335 - $29 from Amazon US

Best Prime Day Logitech gaming keyboard deals

There aren't many Logitech gaming keyboard deals available this Prime Day, but you can find some steep discounts on the following.

Logitech G915 TKL

Digital Foundry dubbed the G915, the "best wireless mechanical keyboard", noting that its stable Lightspeed wireless connection offers "the same performance as the G Pro gaming mouse" and its battery life "offers up to 40 hours with backlighting on full brightness".

If you're looking for a robust yet compact and ultra-thin keyboard, the Logitech G915 is worth picking up in the Prime Day sale.

If you're after something else to spruce up your gaming setup, check out Digital Foundry's best Prime Day PC deals guide and our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're regularly tweeting discounts throughout the day on games and accessories across all platforms.