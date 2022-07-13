Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022Here's day two's best PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch Prime Day gaming deals and other discounts.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing! We're now on day two of the annual 48-hour sale, meaning you have until midnight tonight to make the most of the Prime Day savings. There are discounts across thousands of products, including plenty of big savings on tech and gaming.
Prime members can also get £9 free when you top up with £80 of Amazon credit if you haven't used Amazon credit before.
The huge amount of offers can be a little overwhelming, but you’ll be pleased to know our deal hunters are sharing the biggest Prime Day discounts on consoles, games and accessories in this handy guide. We've already spotted some great price reductions on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games and accessories, along with savings on PC peripherals like headsets and mice. We've also rounded up some bargains for SSDs, SD cards, and 4K TVs, too.
Those after PC hardware, monitors and PC gaming accessories should check out Digital Foundry's best Prime Day PC deals guide and if you fancy treating yourself to a board game or some new Pokemon cards, Dicebreaker has got you covered with their best Prime Day board game deals hub. For anything else, you should follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page, where you'll find an incredibly broad range of Prime Day deals, including cheap Amazon devices, tablets, and just about anything else that's cool and going cheap. We’ve also covered everything you need to know about Prime Day and how to get the best Prime Day deals further down below.
Today's best Prime Day gaming deals
UK
|
Logitech G432 - £28 (was £70)
Save a massive 60 per cent on one of Logitech's most popular wired gaming headsets.
|
SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 512GB- £33 (was £70)
There's a whopping £37 off this micro SD card. 512GB worth of storage should keep you going for a long while.
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)
If you've been waiting for a cheap SSD deal, this is the perfect time to bag one and expand your PS5 storage.
PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)
Back to its Days of Play price, grab a second PS5 DualSense controller with a £20 discount.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309
Probably one of the best Switch OLED bundles in the Prime Day sale.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (Xbox One/Xbox Series X) - £32 (was £50)
Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB - £165 (was £255)
The official SSD for Xbox Series X and Series S is enjoying a £90 discount.
US
|
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
One of the most anticipated games of the year has lived up to expectation, and now it's on sale for less than $50.
|
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
|
Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
If you think you're going to fill up your console's storage pretty fast, then this bundle with a 256GB Micro SD Card is the better choice for you.
|
Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $20 (was $40)
Save $20 on Ezio's complete saga and journey through 15th-century Renaissance Italy.
Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)
This budget-friendly headset is packed with premium features, including immersive 7.1 surround sound and comfortable leatherette ear cushions.
You will, of course, need to have an active Prime membership to access the Prime Day deals. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to make the most of the mammoth sale. There will, however, still be some deals available for non-members, and competitors like eBay, John Lewis, Best Buy and Walmart may all be offering deals of their own. It's definitely worth shopping around for the best price before making your purchase.
Amazon Prime members can also get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost on Prime Day itself (12th and 13th July). Members will also have access to over 30 games for free, including Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and Star Wars Republic Commando.
From 21st June, Prime members can also download a bunch of indie titles, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2.
|
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
Take advantage of all the best Prime Day gaming deals and other great benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Video by activating your Amazon Prime free trial today. If you don't want to continue your subscription after the trial, we recommend cancelling it before the trial ends. You'll still get your full 30 day trial and it means you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
Below, you'll find even more of the best gaming deals in the UK and the US for Prime Day 2022.
- Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022
- Best Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
- Best Prime Day PS4 deals 2022
- Best Prime Day Xbox deals 2022
- Best Prime Day SD card deals 2022
- Best Prime Day SSD deals 2022
- Best Prime Day hard drive deals 2022
- Best Prime Day 4K TV deals 2022
- Best Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022
Amazon has thrown some Nintendo Switch bundles together for Prime Day 2022, including Nintendo Switch Lite deals and maybe Nintendo Switch OLED bundles.
The Switch OLED was on offer for £284 just before Prime Day. The standard Nintendo Switch has also enjoyed some recent discounts at Amazon, selling for just £229 in May. SanDisk microSDXC cards are also another sought-after Prime Day 2022 deal.
Below we've listed some of the current best savings on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories. We're covering even more of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in our dedicated guide.
UK
|
512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £33 (was £70)
This discounted micro SD card saves you a massive £37, and will be more than enough room to store your Nintendo Switch games.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread - £309
Probably one of the best Switch OLED bundles in the Prime Day sale.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £314 (was £360)
Save £46 on this Switch OLED bundle with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.
Nintendo Switch OLED and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set - £338 (was £370)
Monster Hunter fans who are yet to play Rise should swoop on this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. The epic RPG game also includes the new Sunbreak DLC.
US
|
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- - $349 (was $360)
Save over $10 on this Switch bundle that comes with the super fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
|
Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)
If you think you're going to fill up your console's storage pretty fast, then this bundle with a 256GB Micro SD Card is the better choice for you.
|
Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $20 (was $40)
Save $20 on Ezio's complete saga and journey through 15th-century Renaissance Italy.
Best Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
Amazon restocked PS5 consoles last week but we're still looking out for a Prime Day PS5 restock. We don't expect any discounts on standalone PS5 consoles across Prime Day. If Amazon restocks PS5 consoles during the event, we'll likely see the Horizon Forbidden West bundle make an appearance.
Below we've listed some of the best savings on PS5 games and DualSense accessories. You can find even more savings in our best PS5 Prime Day deals guide.
UK PS5 Deals:
UK
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - £25 (was £43)
PS5 DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller - £45 (was £65)
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset - £98 (was £126)
US
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $20 (was $70)
There's a staggering $50 off the beautifully remastered version of FF7.
Ghostwire Tokyo - $30 (was $60)
Grab this supernatural action game for half price.
WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - $274 (was $550)
Save a decent amount on this PS5 compatible SSD with heatsink.
Logitech G432 - $38 (was $80)
This budget-friendly headset is packed with premium features, including immersive 7.1 surround sound and comfortable leatherette ear cushions.
Best Prime Day PS4 deals 2022
Amazon has discounted a bunch of PS4 games and some accessories in the UK and US. You can find some of the top offers below and even more great savings in our best PS4 Prime Day deals hub.
UK PS4 deals:
|
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Black - £40 (was £55)
Save £15 on a wireless PS4 controller - great if you need to replace an old controller.
|
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - £25 (was £60)
Grab this title for only half price.
It Takes Two - £16 (was £35)
This award-winning title is now just £16, saving you £19.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition - £36 (was £50)
Save on the latest Lego Star Wars Game and get a free PS5 upgrade. This Amazon exclusive edition also comes with a DLC character pack.
Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (PS4) - £10 (was £58)
Grab the latest Far Cry game for only a tenner. This Amazon-exclusive edition includes the Jungle Expedition Pack, alongside a free digital PS5 upgrade.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) - £17 (was £60)
The best Spider-Man game is now only £17. It also comes with a digital PS5 upgrade at no extra cost.
US PS4 deals
|
Far Cry 6 - $13 (was $60)
Save an incredible 72 per cent ($43) on the latest entry in Ubisoft's Far Cry series.
|
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $23 (was $60)
Save a galactic $37 (62 per cent) on this third-person action-adventure game.
Resident Evil Village - $30 (was $60)
Resident Evil 8 is now half price.
Seagate 2TB Game Drive Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition - $60 (was $100)
Save $40 on this 2TB hard drive. Tons of space to store your PS5 games and run PS4 games, plus the Aloy design looks pretty smart.
Best Prime Day Xbox deals 2022
Over the last few months, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X have both stayed in stock at Amazon UK. The standalone Xbox Series S dropped to just £238 in May, and it's currently priced at £243- £7 cheaper compared to its full retail price. We don't expect Amazon to knock any money off the Xbox Series X this Prime Day.
Before you buy a physical or digital Xbox game, we recommend checking it's not already part of Microsoft's Game Pass library. If you're thinking about signing up to Game Pass for the first time, you can currently get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/ $1. In our list of best Prime Day Xbox deals below, we've highlighted what games are part of the subscription service so that you Game Pass users don't end up spending money on a game you could have accessed through your membership.
We cover more Xbox Prime Day game deals in our guide.
UK
Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X/ Xbox One) - £15 (was £55)
Turtle Beach Recon Controller White - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC - £38 (was £50)
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - £65 (was £84)
US
|
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
One of the most anticipated games of the year has lived up to expectation, and now it's on sale for less than $50.
|
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
There's $12 off this excellent budget and oficially licensed 3rd party Xbox controller.
|
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- $40 (was $45)
Save $5 on a three month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
|
HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming Headset - $110 (was $160)
Micro SD cards, including the larger variations are on sale this Prime Day. We've spotted some great savings on some of the best micro SD cards below.
UK deals:
|
SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 128GB- £13 (was £20)
|
SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 256GB- £18 (was £49)
|
SanDisk Ultra micro SDXC card 512GB- £33 (was £70)
|
SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB- £16 (was £41)
|
Integral Ultima 512GB Micro SD Card- £49 (was £59)
This reliable micro SD card offers the best value per gigabyte at just 10p/GB - and it’s already 17 per cent off.
US deals:
Best Prime Day SSD deals
Whether you're after a speedy storage boost for your PC or an external drive for more console game storage, we've seen discounts on various SATA, NVMe and portable SSDs this Prime Day. PS5 compatible SSDs have also been falling to their lowest prices yet.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £64 (was £85)
US deals
WD Black SN850 1TB - $122 (was $160)
The SN850s price is dropping gradually, but this is the cheapest we've seen it yet.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB - $120 (was $210)
This Samsung drive will work on PC or a PS5, delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s.
Best Prime Day hard drive deals
Western Digital hard drives are worth checking out this Prime Day. You can find all the best savings in Digital Foundry's Prime Day PC deals guide.
Mechanical drives might be slower and less durable than their SSD counterparts but are often considerably cheaper and give you much more storage space for the price.
UK
WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £320 (was £407)
Save a whopping £202 on this external hard drive from Western Digital. It boasts 16TB of space- ideal for storing games, backing up photos and large files.
Best Prime Day TV deals 2022
It's easy to get excited when you see a huge discount on a TV, but that doesn't always mean it's the best option. If you want to make some serious savings on a brand new screen and want to make sure you're getting the most value for your money, we recommend heading to Digital Foundry's best Prime Day TV deals guide. Their top recommended 4K TV, the LG C1, has already enjoyed steep discounts this year and you can currently grab it for £1,099 in the UK, and for $1,097 in the US.
Digital Foundry's comprehensive guide to the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC will also help you comprise prices.
Best Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
Gaming headset deals aren't a rare occurrence at Amazon but you can usually save that little bit extra during Prime Day. The SteelSeries Arctis range is one of the better headset ranges that we've seen in this year's sale. We've also spotted deals from other top brands including Razer, Logitech and Sennheiser.
What is Prime Day?
Prime Day is a 48 hour event on Amazon where customers who are signed up to their Prime system can take advantage of multiple, and often big, sales across a variety of products. The event is held once a year and in previous years we’ve seen all manner of items become available at heavily discounted prices, including mobile phones and video games.
Do I need a Prime account?
Yes, to make the most any Prime Day deals, you do need an Amazon Prime account. As the name of the event suggests, you will need to sign yourself up for Amazon Prime to take part in the event. If you don’t want to pay out for an account membership, then there is a work-around. Amazon is currently offering new customers a 30 day free trial, so you can use the trial for Prime Day and simply cancel it when the event comes to an end.
Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?
Yes! If you haven't been a member before then you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. This will give you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, including free next-day delivery, video streaming through Amazon Prime Video, freebies through Prime Gaming and a host of other services. Of course, most important for us here is the ability to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals!
You can sign up right here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged for membership. Or, you can keep it rolling, perhaps at a reduced cost if Amazon decides to discount the price of a year-long membership for Prime Day - something it has done in the past.
How do I get the best Prime Day deals?
Set a budget
When confronted with masses of deals, it can be quite easy to be overwhelmed. This is where it’s useful to make a plan beforehand and set a budget. If you are after a few specific products on Amazon, add them to your watchlist or basket and then keep an eye on them to see if they fall into your price range. Alternatively, you could put a sticky note reminder next to your phone or computer that lists exactly what you need and how much you want to spend.
Read reviews carefully
It’s no secret that some reviews on online products are not always genuine. The ones that are sometimes shown at the top of a “review” section can be carefully curated by the company or seller in question. They can even write their own reviews! If you’re looking into making a purchase, make sure to read through more reviews than just the top ones as they can sometimes be biased.
Shop around
Yes, Prime Day can be a fantastic chance to get your hands on great deals, there’s no argument there. However, it’s still worth looking around at other places to ensure you are getting the best price possible. To compete with Prime Day, other retailers such as Currys and John Lewis in the UK, or Best Buy and Walmart in the US will often post competing deals too - you could save yourself a few extra quid just by looking around a little bit more before purchasing.
Look for Lightning
Amazon will have Lightning Deals running throughout the entire Prime Day event period. These are often extremely good deals on a plethora of different products and items, but there’s a catch. There are either a limited number of items included in the deal, or the deal is only active for a short period of time. As the discounts can be really good, these deals can appear and disappear very quickly. The best way to keep up with Lightning Deals is to regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can. If you see a Lightning Deals you want, you're going to want to snap it up fast.
Use Item Filters
If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Prime Day page, then using the filters on the side of the screen can be a massive help. Doing this can help you stick to your budget by filtering the page to see items at a certain value. The filters can also help you sniff out the best bargains as you can filter items by the percentage discount applied to them, you can filter from 10% off all the way up to 70% and more!
And that covers all the best early deals we've seen in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales. If you want to keep up with all of the best bargains, follow Jelly Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out! It's the easiest way to keep up to date with all sorts of deals and promotions.
