Knowing the best abilities to unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong will help you start your journey as the Destined One off strong.

Selecting the right abilities - to both boost stats like Stamina and unlock new skills like Mobile Spin - can help give you an advantage against the many bosses you'll face in Black Myth: Wukong. This means you'll need to spend those first skill points, called Sparks, wisely during the game's opening hours.

So to help you get started, here's a look at the best abilities to unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong!

Best abilities to unlock first in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong has six different types of skill sets, which are then divided into individual skill trees, where you can spend the Sparks (the game's term for skill points) you earn from levelling up. Though, when first start playing Black Myth: Wukong, you'll have access to the first three - Foundation, Staff Stances and Mysticism will unlock within the first 20 minutes when you receive your first spell. Due to this it's a good idea to invest your first five Sparks wisely as they will lay the foundation for your build throughout Black Myth: Wukong, while providing important support for the game's opening hours.

This is where we come in! Down below you'll find our recommendations for the best abilities to unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong. While you start to unlock new sections of the various skill trees as early as Level 5, we've focused on the skills you have access from the start, including the Mysticism skill tree, to keep things simple. Though you may find some later game suggestions towards the end of this guide...

Keep in mind that the abilities you choose are not set in stone as you can respec at a shrine for free whenever you like. (Well as long as you're at a shrine.) Still, respecing doesn't cost you anything in Black Myth: Wukong, so you're free to reinvest your Sparks if you change your mind. If you want access to more Focus Points, you should also focus on investing your Sparks into Staff Stances skills later on as during so will unlock additional Focus Points.

All of the skills below cost one Spark to unlock, though some do have multiple levels so you can invest more Sparks if you so choose. Keep in mind that, as you progress further into the skill trees, future skills may cost more than one Spark to unlock.

Before we get into the details though, here's a quick run down of our recommendations for the best abilities to unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong:

Simian Agility

Force Unbound

Mobile Spin

Robust Constitution or Rampant Vigor

Crash

Simian Agility

Part of the Stamina skill tree within the Foundation skill set, Simian Agility reduces the Stamina cost for dodging. This is incredibly useful since you're going to spend an awful lot of time dodging attacks from all of the enemies and bosses you'll be facing in Black Myth: Wukong. You definitely don't want to find yourself caught in a corner unable to dodge or lose the perfect chance to attack just because you're out of Stamina. For this reason, it's a good idea to make Simian Agility one of the first abilities you unlock, especially as you get to grips with the game in its early hours.

If you catch fire, dodging can put out the flames. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Force Unbound

Force Unbound is part of the Smash Stance skill tree in the Staff Stance skill set and unlocking it allows you to charge heavy attacks while sprinting. Having this ability has multiple benefits - from granting you more movement freedom in combat since you're not confined to walking while charging to letting you rush into battle with a powerful ready to go. You may even find it causes an enemy to stagger from the opening moment of a fight, giving you a useful advantage in those crucial opening seconds.

Unlocking Force Unbound early on in Black Myth: Wukong also allows you to play around with the combat more and, in doing so, helps you gain a better understanding of how it works, which will help you in the long run.

Where to find Force Unbound. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Mobile Spin

Mobile Spin is part of the Martial Arts skill tree in the Foundation skill set and unlocks the ability to spin your staff while moving. It's an incredibly useful skill since it allows you to deflect projectiles, like arrows, while also moving towards your foe. This way you can safely approach a ranged-based enemy before whacking them to death with your staff.

Since you'll start encountering projectile-based attacks very early on in Black Myth: Wukong, Mobile Spin really is an ability you'll want to have in your arsenal. It can also be used to deal damage to your enemies, so feel free to keep spinning away even when you've reached your target.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Robust Constitution or Rampant Vigor

These abilities are part of the Survival skill tree within the Foundation skill set. Robust Constitution will increase your Maximum Health every talent level, while Rampant Vigor does the same but for your Maximum Stamina. You can also invest multiple Sparks into both of these abilities to increase the bonus you receive.

Okay I know it looks like I'm cheating a bit here, but hear me out. Your choice here depends on how you're faring with Black Myth: Wukong's combat. If you're doing well, then go for Rampant Vigor as the increased amount of Stamina means you'll be able to perform more attacks and have more freedom when dodging. Yet if you find yourself facing more monkey death rather than monkey victory, it's a good idea to invest in Robust Constitution to increase your Health so you can stay alive longer. If, however, you find yourself really struggling then may want to consider investing in both of these abilities since the bonuses they supply will provide assistance throughout the game and you'll most likely find yourself investing additional Sparks in the future.

Where to find Robust Constitution and Rampant Vigor. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Crash

Crash is one of the opening abilities for the Immobilize skill tree in the Mysticism skill set. Immobilize is the first spell you'll learn in Black Myth: Wukong and it does exactly what it says on the tin - stops your enemy in their tracks for a short period of time, granting you the chance to get some free hits in. I shouldn't have to tell you how useful this is in a soulslike game.

Crash offers a useful benefit to the Immobilize spell as it increases the amount of damage you deal. You may feel tempted by the other skill - Stagnation - but keep in mind that your limited pool of Mana means you'll have to wait a while to use Immobilize again. Immobilize also has a long cooldown rate, so, even if you do have enough Mana, you'll have to wait a while before using the spell again. Crash, meanwhile, provides a bonus which is effective no matter when you use Immobilize and can easily knock out a good amount of Health.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Other abilities to consider

Outside of the five we've listed above, there's a number of other useful abilities you should consider unlocking in the opening hours of Black Myth: Wukong, such as the Exhilaration ability. This slightly increases the Health recovery you receive from consuming a Focus Point every time you increase your Talent Level. Not only is this a good ability to have if you're still getting to grips with the game's combat, but it will come in handy when you're undertaking a long journey in between shrines and don't want to rely on your wine flask. It can be found in the Staff Stances skill set and can have multiple Sparks invested into it.

Where to find Exhilaration. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

You may also want to expand your moveset by unlocking the Resolute Counterflow skill on the Smash Stance skill tree in Staff Stances. This will allow you to perform Resolute Strikes when you perform a heavy attack during a light attack combo after consuming a Focus Point. As an added bonus you'll also be able to see through incoming attacks and, in doing so, will negate their damage. This makes it a very useful attack to use in the opening game - just remember you need to use a light attack first!

Where to find Resolute Counterflow. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Swift Engage, found in the Martial Arts skill tree of the Foundation set, may be another ability you unlock early on in Black Myth: Wukong as it increases the engage distance of your light attack starter. This means you can attack enemies early and at a greater distance. Due to this, you'll cause more damage faster while also being able to negate some of the damage you take yourself. If you find yourself relying on light attacks over heavy ones, or simply want more control over a battle, then this is a worthy ability to invest in.

Light attacks can easily take care of weak enemies. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Once you've invested enough Sparks into the Stamina skill tree in the Foundation skill set, you'll be able to unlock Composure. This ability is a must since it prevents dodging, including perfect dodges, interrupting your light attacks. Not only does this increase the amount of damage you can deal, but could lead you to completely changing how you approach combat in Black Myth: Wukong. Keep in mind that you need to invest a number of Sparks into the Stamina skill tree before you can unlock this, so you may want to focus on this skill tree for a while.

Where to find Composure. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Best of luck getting to grips with Black Myth: Wukong!