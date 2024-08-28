Best abilities in Star Wars Outlaws

Unlocking the best Star Wars Outlaws abilities makes your journey across the galaxy a bit easier - and a lot less likely to end in tragedy.

Kay Vess gets access to dozens of sketchy abilities in Star Wars Outlaws, from a hacking and smoke bomb to an uncanny knack for talking her way out of trouble. All of these can be used to help you journey across the stars (and commit some crimes).

We've rounded up our top picks for the best Star Wars Outlaws abilities for each expert with a bit about what makes them so worthwhile.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Star Wars Outlaws best abilities Every expert has at least one ability worth learning during Kay's adventure. We've outlined some of the best early skills elsewhere, so head over there if you're just getting started in Star Wars Outlaws. Bram the Bartender best abilities Bram's skills cover a broad range of basic battle and exploration abilities, and they're all worth getting as soon as you can. Armored Undershirt (Increases Kay's health by 1)

(Increases Kay's health by 1) I Know Someone (Unlocks trade requests with some merchants)

(Unlocks trade requests with some merchants) Fast Talk (Lets Kay distract a single foe aware of her presence)

(Lets Kay distract a single foe aware of her presence) Keep Talking (Applies Fast Talk to multiple enemies) Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Selo the Mechanic best abilities Selo's abilities are a bit mixed, though she does teach a couple of indispensable ones. Smoke Grenade (Use to create a smoke cloud and distract enemies or block lines of sight)

(Use to create a smoke cloud and distract enemies or block lines of sight) Scoundrel's Pouch (Lets Kay carry one additional grenade and one additional Bacta vial)

(Lets Kay carry one additional grenade and one additional Bacta vial) Outlaw's Pouch (Lets Kay carry an extra grenade and an extra Bacta vial in addition to the Scoundrel's Pouch expansion) Aila the Slicer best abilities Aila's default Slicing Kit skill is essential, but she has a handful of other excellent abilities to teach Kay as well. Lightfooted (Passive ability that lets Kay move more quietly while walking and sprinting)

(Passive ability that lets Kay move more quietly while walking and sprinting) Concussive Grenade (Adds a stagger effect to Kay's smoke grenade)

(Adds a stagger effect to Kay's smoke grenade) Sneaky Trap (Nix can rig a trap on alarms that will kill enemies who try to use them) Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Temmin the Scavenger best abilities Temmin is an excellent reason to visit Akiva as soon as you leave Toshara, if only to get the Electro Prod. Electro-Shock Prod (Lets Kay perform stealth takedowns on elite enemies)

(Lets Kay perform stealth takedowns on elite enemies) Survivor (Increases Kay's max health by 1) Scavenger's Footwear increases Kay's movement while crouching. You can clear most stealth encounters without it, but if movement speed keeps getting you caught, consider unlocking this skill as well. Quint the Gunslinger best abilities Most of Quint's skills are helpful, but not essential, though unlocking her adrenaline-focused abilities makes clearing tough encounters much easier. The More (Kay can target one extra enemy during Adrenaline Rush)

(Kay can target one extra enemy during Adrenaline Rush) The Better (Kay can target elites twice during Adrenaline Rush, so they die after she performs her attack) Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft MT-7 the Veteran best abilities The same is true for MT-7, whose skills do make some situations easier to handle, but don't necessarily warrant the time and materials it takes to unlock them - except for one. Adapt (Kay recovers more health instantly when she uses a Bacta vial) Lando the High Roller best abilities Aside from his sneaky default Sabacc skill, Lando has three other worthwhile abilities that give you a strong advantage in combat. Shoot First (Kay's first shot that starts a battle deals extra damage)

(Kay's first shot that starts a battle deals extra damage) Ask Later (Firing from the hip for a few seconds after unholstering the blaster will generate adrenaline with every shot)

(Firing from the hip for a few seconds after unholstering the blaster will generate adrenaline with every shot) Just Improvise (After Kay performs Fast Talk, she gets enough adrenaline to pull off an Adrenaline Rush attack) Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Teeka the Hotfixer best abilities Teeka's abilities are highly situational, but if you play Sabacc or find yourself short on credits more often than not, you'll want to nab two of them. Magnetic Dice (A cheat that lets Kay manipulate dice rolls when playing an Imposter card in Kessel Sabacc)

(A cheat that lets Kay manipulate dice rolls when playing an Imposter card in Kessel Sabacc) M'gasha (Merchants sell for 10 percent less, and Kay gets 10 percent more when she sells valuables) Rooster the Mercenary best abilities Rooster's skills seem a bit superfluous, mostly because they are. Her default skill is handy if you use dropped Imperial weapons, though with the best blaster upgrades, you won't need to do that often. That said, you could do worse than unlocking: Feelers Out (Doubles the range Nix can sense enemies in)