Bergmite 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Bergmite preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Ice Chunk Pokémon, Bergmite. This means that this is a great opportunity to look for a perfect Bergmite in Pokémon Go.

While Avalugg, Bergmite’s evolved form, has seen use in competitive play in Pokémon Go, it's only really seen in Master League. And since Bergmite is a relatively rare spawn, usually only seen in winter, and since it hasn’t had a Community Day event, there’s a good chance you're missing a perfect 4* Bergmite or perfect 4* Avalugg. If this is one of your favourite Pokémon, there's never been a better chance to go catch ’em all.

Even if you’re not keen on Bergmite, you should still try to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Spotlight Hour because of the double catch candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Bergmite 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Bergmite with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Bergmite based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Bergmite:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) — 1041 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) — 1128 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Avalugg good in PVP?

Avalugg is a very mixed bag in Go Battle League. It’s a decent Ice-type attacker in Master League; but, weirdly, is pretty awful everywhere else, rapidly being outclassed by the competition.

If you want to run Avalugg, you’re ideally looking at Ice Fang, Avalanche and Body Slam as a second Charged move.

This is clearly not the best combo, with the likes of Walrein and Abomasnow leaving Avalugg in the diamond dust. Ice Fang deals heavy damage and Avalanche can apply a lot of damage, but it’s just not as spammy as the rest of the class. Body Slam offers reasonable neutral bait, but it's just not a move set that you can get excited about. Should it pick up a better fast move, like Powder Snow, this would be a different conversation — this is part of the leagal moveset, so hopefully when Bergmite eventually gets a Community Day, we will see it jump up the league tables.

For now, you're better off skipping Avalugg for Great League and Ultra League, as they just doesn’t hold a candle to its icy superiors.

Master League is a whole new ball game, however. While Abomasnow caps at 2670 CP and Walrein at 3081 CP, a perfect Master League Avalugg stands tall at a titan 3615 CP, and is second only to Mamoswine, which runs the annoyingly powerful Powder Snow. This means that if you have a perfect Avalugg and you're not keen on the evolved form of Cousin It, Avalugg is the way to snow.

Thanks to Avalugg’s extreme bulk and high Fast move pressure, you can look forward to wins against all of the non-Steel dragons, along with Flying types such as Lugia and Gyarados. However, ou will lose pretty fast to Steel types, plus the likes of Mewtwo, Excadrill and Zacian.

If you’re keen to try Avalugg in these leagues, or if you want to hold on for a better move set, you’re looking for the following stats for the respective leagues:

2/15/15 for Great League

0/14/15 for Ultra League

15/15/15 for Master League

The Season of Mythical Wishes continues with the Winter Holiday event, which has brought Mega Glalie to Pokémon Go. Don't forget to partake in the new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.

Is there a shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go?

Sadly, there is no shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go.

Everything in Bergmite’s evolution line is an Ice-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

The chances are we will have to wait for a Bergmite Community Day to see Bergmite’s shiny form.

Similarly, there is no Hisuian Avalugg in the game as of yet; however, its release may also prompt the release of shiny Bergmite, so keep your fingers crossed!

What does shiny Bergmite look like?

As you can see below, shiny Bergmite is very subtle, simply swapping its lowlights for the usual off-white for a yellowish hue.

Similarly, shiny Avalugg swaps its purplish leg bands and ears for a yellowish gold colour.

Both are faily underwhelming, given how subtle they are. However, we’re still looking forward to eventually being able to add it to our Shinydex at some point in the future.

Thanks to YouTube users Jonno Plays and SilverBeanie for the above videos.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Bergmite caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Bergmite caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don't need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Bergmite Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Bergmite being an Ice-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week will be Cubchoo’s time in the spotlight, giving you the chance to get double transfer candy, so start sorting through your storage and tagging everything you want to transfer next week!

Good luck finding a perfect Bergmite!