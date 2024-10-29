Beloved Wii U exclusive Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, a souped up version of the acclaimed 2015 sci-fi action-RPG released on Wii U, which will bring enhanced visuals and more on its release next year.

"The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amidst a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, the mission is to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet Mira," the official blurb reads.

"This seamless open world across five otherworldly continents is teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and players will fight for the future of humanity." You can check out a trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition below.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will include added story elements, as well as customisable avatars on release. Meanwhile, players will be able unlock a "powerful" Skell, but only once they have done what they need to prove themselves to the BLADE organisation. A Skell, for those unfamiliar, is a giant mech that will aid in exploration across Mira.

The game will also feature some multiplayer-specific missions. Nintendo notes a Switch Online membership and a Nintendo Account are required for online play.

The addition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition to the Switch library now means every game in the series is playable on one console, including Xenoblade Chronicles 1 - 3.

In particular, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 received a glowing review from Eurogamer in 2022, described as "a JRPG masterpiece".

While Xenoblade Chronicles X shares thematic references with the other games in the series, it is a standalone story and considered one of the best games on the Wii U. Now it follows plenty of other Nintendo-published games with a swanky Switch port.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will release on 20th March next year, for Nintendo Switch. No mention of that elusive Switch 2 console.

If you are yet to play Xenoblade Chronicles X, be sure to check out Eurogamer's original review from 2015, where we called it "majestic, vibrant, almost peerlessly handsome".