Belle Epoque RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets April release date

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the forthcoming RPG from Sandfall Interactive, has a release date of April 24th.

The news was shared at today's Xbox Developer Direct, with a complete overview of the game - a love letter to Japanese RPGs of the past (Final Fantasy, Persona) with an active turn-based battle system.

The release will be across Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC (Steam, Epic), with a day one release on Game Pass. Check out a new trailer below.

Much of what was shown was already known - Eurogamer previewed the game last year and spoke to creative director Guillaume Broche about the game's old school influences.

As a recap, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set in a French fantasy Belle Epoque world in which each year the mysterious Paintress dooms the population above a certain age to death. Sandfall Interactive is aiming to bring a compelling story, innovative gameplay, and a unique world.

Its story isn't good versus evil, but is about flawed people who care deeply about each other, as well as conflicts seen through different perspectives. It's a dark and mature story about overcoming an existential threat and struggling with loss and grief - how do you stay hopeful in such a world?

Gameplay focuses on turn-based battles, but with the ability to dodge and parry in real-time. There's plenty of character customisation too, with unique skill trees and mechanics for each playable character, as well as hundreds of passive effects known as Luminas. There are lots of possible builds, then, which will keep RPG fans content.

Shown for the first time in this presentation was the game's navigable 3D world map, just like in old RPGs. It's expansive, explorable on a giant mount, and includes lots of side paths and entire hidden levels to discover.

A look at the game's 3D world map | Image credit: Sandfall Interactive

In all, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks like it'll appease fans of old RPGs, but with plenty of modern twists and a truly stunning world. Personally, I can't wait.

For more information, check out Xbox Wire.