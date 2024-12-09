Skip to main content

Bandai Namco's cancelled MMORPG Blue Protocol is coming back as Star Resonance

Blue not go gentle into that good night.

Four characters look down over a clifftop to sun-dappled world
Image credit: Bokura
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on
6 comments

Bandai Namco's shuttered MMORPG Blue Protocol project has been extended a new lifeline courtesy of Tencent-funded developer Bokura.

At the end of August, Bandai Namco announced plans to shut down the servers of its anime MMORPG Blue Protocol in Japan and cancelled its release in the West altogether, saying "it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you".

Cover image for YouTube videoStar Resonance ACGN style MMO-ARPG based on the Blue Protocol IP
Star Resonance ACGN style MMO-ARPG based on the Blue Protocol IP.Watch on YouTube

Now, however, Blue Protocol has been reincarnated as Star Resonance, with some of its original development team joining the new one at Bokura. Although set in the same world as Blue Protocol, Regnas, the team said Star Resonance players can expect a reworked gameplay and storyline.

And it seems Bokura has hit the ground running, too. A closed beta test is already planned for players on Android devices and PC, although sadly, that's only open to Chinese players for now.

As yet, there's no firm release date either in China, Japan, or beyond. Blue Protocol's servers are due to go dark on 18th January 2025 (thanks, Automaton).

Ed went hands-on with Blue Protocol last year, which was set to follow the likes of Lost Ark and New World as Amazon Games' next big MMO. However, he had concerns of whether the game could differentiate itself from its key competitors.

