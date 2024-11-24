Baldur's Gate 3 restricts consoles to 100 mods per save because they "can only juggle so many files at once"

Introducing mod support for Baldur's Gate 3 has proved so successful, developer Larian Studios is restricting the number of mods console players can run at any one time.

Given high mod usage is resulting in "slow loading times and game crashes" for some players, the studio is introducing a 100-mod limit for console players.

"Now that there are more than 100 mods available to download on console, we need to have a serious chat. Who plays with more than 100 mods in a single save you might ask? Well, as it turns out, there's a handful of you," Larian confirmed in a post on the official website.

"Unlike PC, consoles can only juggle so many files at once. The more mods you have installed, the quicker this file limit is reached. Now that some of you have been trying to play with more than 100 mods, you've been letting us know that you're experiencing slow loading times or even game crashes.

"While we recommend only installing the mods you know you'll definitely continue playing with, to maximise stability, we're introducing a 100-mod limit for console platforms," the post concluded.

This means that from here on in, if you're on console and running more than 100 mods, you'll get a message telling you that you won't be able to load your save "for the time being".

If you move between PC and console via cross-save and have more than 100 mods, you'll need to disable the number of active mods from PC to load in and keeping playing on console.

There's currently no workaround for games that already have more than 100 mods, but a "follow-up fix is planned to give you the means to restore these saves".

For more, a very familiar voice is here to breakdown how Baldur's Gate 3 mods are curated for consoles.

Back in October, Larian celebrated 50m mod downloads since it released Patch 7 (which introduced mod-support to the fantasy role playing game). At this same time, the developer said 10k of those mod downloads were players changing Baldur's Gate 3's mysterious Undead entity Withers' name to Bone Daddy.

As for what's next? Larian previously confirmed Balder's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead. The developer is yet to formally reveal its next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works - both of which will be based on its own IPs and described as the studio's "best work ever".