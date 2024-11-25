Baldur's Gate 3 mammoth success drives Larian to bumper £207m pre-tax profit for 2023

Larian has reportedly posted a €249m (£207m) pre-tax profit for 2023. This is, of course, thanks in no small part to the runaway success of the Dungeons and Dragon's-based Baldur's Gate 3.

According to a report by the Irish Independent [paywall], this bumper figure was shared within financial records posted by the Belgium-based holding company for Larian. The publication notes Larian had previously reported a loss of €214k (£178k), before Baldur's Gate 3 took the world by storm.

At the time of its publication, the Irish Independent stated Larian had sold approximately 15m copies of Baldur's Gate 3, and was able to pay out a €28m (£23m) dividend this year as a result of this. While Larian itself has never shared sales figures, earlier this year it was suggested that over 10m copies had been sold since Baldur's Gate 3's debut.

Larian's game was released on PC in August of 2023, before arriving on additional platforms. While of course being a hit on launch, and going on to secure itself swathes of industry praise and awards, Baldur's Gate 3 has continued to prove popular.

Earlier this month, Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse revealed the game's average daily peak concurrents are up by a not-to-be-sniffed-at three percent this year over last year. Meanwhile, its average daily active users are up by a more substantial 20 percent over last year.

Larian is still supporting Baldur's Gate 3 (the studio recently secured itself a nomination for Best Community Support at this year's Game Awards). However, it also has other irons in the fire. The studio previously confirmed Balder's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before it ultimately decided to try something new instead.

Larian is yet to formally reveal its next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works - both of which will be based on its own IPs and described as the studio's "best work ever".