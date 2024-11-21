Baldur's Gate 3 has more players this year than its actual launch year

The award-winning Baldur's Gate 3 is seemingly the gift that keeps on giving.

Earlier this week, Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse revealed that the game's average daily peak concurrents are up by a not-to-be-sniffed-at three percent this year over last year, when Baldur's Gate 3 launched.

Meanwhile, its average daily active users are up by a more substantial 20 percent over last year. "If you zoom out on our sales chart it looks like the heartbeat of a happy little guy," Douse wrote on social media platform X.

These increases, Douse has implied, are thanks to mods (they are "very good", in his words).

Back in October, Larian celebrated 50m mod downloads since it released Patch 7 (which introduced mod-support to the fantasy role playing game). At this same time, the developer said 10k of those mod downloads were players changing Baldur's Gate 3's mysterious Undead entity Withers' name to Bone Daddy.

I am also happy to announce we have achieved 1 (one) more sale in The Holy See, the Vatican itself. Thank you Mr Pope and enjoy the game. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 18, 2024

In June, Larian head Swen Vincke stated Baldur's Gate 3's official mod support would be a handover moment to players, though the studio will continue to provide updates afterwards.

As for what's next, Larian previously confirmed Balder's Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead. The developer is yet to formally reveal its next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works - both of which will be based on its own IPs and described as the studio's "best work ever".