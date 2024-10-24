Balatro's back with another collaboration card pack, featuring Cyberpunk 2077, Stardew Valley, more

Remember Balatro's free Friends of Jimbo collaboration update back in August, which saw the acclaimed poker-themed rogue-like adding a bunch of card cosmetics inspired by popular video games? Well it turns out there was more where that came from, and players can now adorned their desks with cameos from the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Stardew Valley.

Balatro's original Friends of Jimbo update gave players the option to swap out the game's usual Kings, Queens, and Jacks with characters from The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us. So if fancied bolstering your deck with a beaming Jaskier, for instance, or a little red space-pal, then you were well and truly catered for.

And now, Balatro developer LocalThunk is doing it all again with the free Friends of Jimbo Pack 2, featuring cameos from The Binding of Isaac and Slay the Spire, alongside Cyberpunk 2077 and Stardew Valley. That means you can now set Johnny Silverhand as your ice-cool King, Isaac's Mother as your varicose-veined Queen, even Stardew Valley's general store manager Pierre as your Jack - with all 12 new card faces getting an airing in the trailer below.

And beyond that, there's not a lot more to report - other than the fact Balatro's free Friends of Jimbo Pack 2 update is available now on PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, and iOS. As for what's next, LocalThunk previously confirmed he's working on a major free content update - promising to "bring new ideas and strategies to the game" - that'll launch sometime next year.

And if you've yet to play the absurdly compelling Balatro, it's definitely work a look. Christian Donlan had good things to say about its rogue-like spin on poker in his four star review earlier this year, calling it, "So striking and so brilliantly constructed, and something that has given me such pleasure for the last week".