Balatro passes 5m copies sold as developer implores fans to play more indie games

Balatro, the poker-themed roguelite, has now passed 5m copies sold.

That's more than double the sales since last August, when the game passed 2m copies sold.

Since then it's released on mobile and has seen a surge in popularity following its multiple wins at last year's The Game Awards.

Alongside the mobile release, Balatro was added to the Apple Arcade subscription service, but it would appear those players are not included in these 5m individual sales.

The news was shared on the Balatro social media account, which implored fans to try out more indie games.

"The last few weeks have been pretty wild," the post reads. "To everyone who picked up Balatro after seeing it at thegameawards, we hope you're having an amazing time with it!

"If this is your first time picking up an indie title, try to make it a habit! There's some amazing stuff out there!"

There's some amazing stuff out there! pic.twitter.com/ZnRpWnJlTW — Balatro (@BalatroGame) January 21, 2025

LocalThunk, as the game's solo developer is known, released a list of his favourite indie games at the start of this year, with his top pick being Animal Well.

Balatro was released in February last year and is available across PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices.

It won best mobile game, best debut indie game, and best independent game at The Game Awards 2024.

Two months after its release on mobile, a report estimated the game had generated almost $4.4m on mobile alone.

LocalThunk has stated he wishes to remain anonymous and, in a previous interview, admitted he regrets the game's success. "Honestly, yeah," he said. "Don't get me wrong - this has changed my life in a lot of amazing ways. I'm so grateful. But I do miss that time before. It was just a hobby that recharged my batteries. Sometimes I think, 'Maybe I would've been happier if I had never released this game to the public.'"