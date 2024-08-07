Balatro passes 2m sales, with free major update due in 2025

Popular deck-building roguelike Balatro has now passed 2m sales and a major update is due next year.

The game was released across PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox back in February and has proven particularly successful over the past six months.

Publisher Playstack and solo developer LocalThunk has a series of three announcements it's sharing across August and September, what it's calling a "Three-of-a-Kind of Surprises" campaign.

The first announcement is that a major gameplay update for Balatro will arrive in 2025.

Few details are currently available, though Playstack states the update will "bring new ideas and strategies to the game" when it's released across all platforms. It will also be completely free.

The remaining two announcements will be revealed at undisclosed times.

We're announcing this today as we officially celebrate TWO MILLION COPIES SOLD! pic.twitter.com/oziwEqyL3a — Balatro (@BalatroGame) August 7, 2024

"I would never have thought that Balatro would be played by over two million people when I started working on it almost three years ago. I'm so grateful to all the players for giving it a chance and I'm excited to show everyone the next chapter for my game," said LocalThunk.

After its release, Balatro ran into controversy as its poker theme meant it was pulled from sale in some countries due to an unexpected ratings change.

"Poker goes into the blender and emerges in fine form," reads our Eurogamer Balatro review.