Awesome Games Done Quick reveals full charity speedrun schedule ahead of January's return

If it's charity speed runs you want, then it's charity speed runs you'll get; Awesome Games Done Quick organisers have announced the annual seven-day event will return in January 2025, and its full speedrun schedule is available to peruse now.

More specifically, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 runs from 5th-12th January next year, featuring over 130 speedruns across its duration. And as per its newly released schedule, the line-up is a typically eclectic one, covering everything from triple-A blockbuster titles and indie games to retro classics and other assorted oddities.

Proceedings get underway at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 5th January, with an introductory pre-amble ahead of an All Parts speedrun of Pikmin on Switch by RayOken. Things then come to a close seven days later with a Map Randomizer Race speedrun of Super Metroid - starring Andy, Eddie, imyt, and Oatsngoats - at 4:10am on Sunday, 12th January.

Inbetween, there's everything from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine to The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, as well as the traditional Awful Games Done Quick block - which this year kicks off with Superman 64 at 3:24am on Thursday, 9th January, before forging onward with the likes of Golf With Your Grandmother, Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing, and the superbly named Doronko Wanko. Also of note is the Crazy Taxi speedrun on Saturday, 11th January, which will be accompanied by a live rock band playing renditions of its in-game tunes.

If you're looking to attend Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 in-person, it's being held at the Wyndham Grand in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the second time in a row, and registration is now open. Of course, if that's too much of an impractical trek, the whole thing is also being streamed online via the Games Done Quick channel on Twitch as it happens.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 is once again raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, after this year's event amassed £1.9m for the charity back in January. Its sister event, Summer Games Done Quick 2024, raised £1.9m for Doctors Without Borders in July, taking the organisation's lifetime charitable total to over £40m.