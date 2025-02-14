Avowed studio plans to make its 100th birthday by staying "lean and invested"

Avowed studio Obsidian Entertainment has plans to make it to 100 years in the business, and will achieve this by staying "lean and invested".

Speaking during this week's DICE Summit, Obsidian VP of operations Marcus Morgan and VP of development Justin Britch said they expect the studio to make it to its 100th birthday, which will be in another 78 years time.

As reported by PC Gamer, the team hopes to reach this milestone by keeping the company lean and holding onto the talent it has. It will also set realistic goals when it comes to sales expectations, the execs said, and won't go all-in on delivering huge profits. "Are we serious? … Yes," Morgan said.

Avowed Review: One of This Year's Most Pleasant Surprises.

This strategy has meant Obsidian has refrained from opening multiple international offices, instead partnering with studios already in existence. This has reduced the risk of Obsidian getting too big and weakening the overall culture at the studio.

Additionally, Obsidian works on the assumption that any game it releases will simply be a "mild success", and this determines how much the studio will invest in a project before it gets given the greenlight.

Obsidian also plans to build institutional knowledge by aiming for "the lowest turnover rate in the industry". Meanwhile, the studio will continue to release the types of games it has become known for "not rushed, but often".

Obsidian's most recent game - Avowed - is available next week, on 18th February. We recently awarded the magical RPG four out of five stars.

"What Avowed lacks in gloss it makes up for with charm, depth and a playful heart. It's one of this year's most pleasant surprises," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Avowed review.

Elsewhere in DICE news, during the event Blizzard announced Diablo 4's next expansion won't arrive until 2026, marking a change in its annual plans.