Avowed selling five days early access if you pay £90

Delayed Obsidian role-playing game Avowed launches for most people on 18th February 2025, but those who pay £89.99 (or $89.99) for the game's Premium Edition can play five days early.

Obsidian detailed the game's Premium Edition options last night and confirmed the game's PC version would launch on both Steam and, surprisingly, Blizzard's Battle.net.

There's likely a good amount of crossover between Blizzard's audience and the folk Obsidian are hoping will pick up its new fantasy RPG and, of course, all of the companies involved are owned by Microsoft - so perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised at the corporate synergy.

For £90/$90 you'll get a copy of Avowed, five days early access, two premium skin packs and access to Avowed's digital artbook and soundtrack.

That's an extra £20/$20 on top of the base game, which sells for £70/$70. Avowed is also available on day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, which will let you play via Battle.net if you link your accounts.

Those cosmetic packs include the Eora Collection Set inspired by characters and locations from Pillars of Eternity, and the Obsidian Collection Set, which features black-coloured outfits.

Ubisoft recently scrubbed its plans for Assassin's Creed Shadows early access upon its own delay. It will now arrive within days of Avowed, on 14th February 2025.

I got to play a snippet of Avowed back in August, and enjoyed my time with it. "It plays like a funny Obsidian role-player where you buddy up with the voice of Mass Effect's Garrus," I wrote in Eurogamer's Avowed hands-on preview.