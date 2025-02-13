Avowed Practical Pockets Treasure Map location

Practical Pockets is one of the Treasure Maps located in the Emerald Stair region of Avowed.

The map leads you to light armor that reduces incoming damage, and grants you a health bonus. So, it's worth the time to find the treasure if you're using a build that can make use of light armor in Avowed.

The treasure map is a little hard to read, so to help you get your reward as soon as possible, we've detailed the Practical Pockets treasure location in Avowed below, along with where to find the Practical Pockets Treasure Map.

Where to find the Practical Pockets Treasure Map

You get the Practical Pockets Treasure Map from Ector Brewer in The Gifted Magpie shop inside the city of Fior mes Iverno. This city is one of the first places you come across during the story after you enter the Emerald Stair region. The map costs 660 currency.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Avowed Practical Pockets treasure location

The Practical Pockets treasure is found in a chest under a small cliff found east of Fior mes Iverno, near the edge of the Emerald Stair map. It's also directly east from the Rolling Crags and Pargrun Waystation map locations. You'll know you're close when you see a crumbling tower in the distance (the same tower drawn on the treasure map).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Practical Pockets reward

The Practical Pockets reward in Avowed is Hjilde's Handy Hide light armor (Unique). This armor's All Seasons bonus grants you -10% incoming Fire, Frost, and Shock Damage, and its Survivor bonus gives you +40 Maximum Health.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

