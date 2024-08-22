Avowed possible endings are in the "double digits", developer confirms

There will be a multitude of different endings to discover when Avowed releases next year.

While at Gamescom, game director Carrie Patel was asked by IGN how many possible endings Obsidian's fantasy RPG will have. "Ooh, that's very hard to say," Patel replied, before adding: "I can tell you our ending slides number in the double digits, and you can end up with a lot of different combinations of them."

Patel furthered: "This is an Obsidian game, so your ending really is the sum total of your choices across the game, across a lot of pieces of content depending on what you encountered and what you did when you found it."

The Avowed director went on to state the team has built the game and its gameplay to give players many different options to approaching things, such as with combat and their character.

"And, in terms of the storyline, there are really a lot of choices to be made too, about where your true loyalties lie, who your allegiance is with in the endgame," Patel continued. "We're really excited to see players explore those possibilities and just build their own story."

Later in the conversation, the developer said there won't be one true canon ending, as it's the player's "experience".

But despite this freedom, you can't go ahead and slaughter everyone. Patal said the team refrained from going with the "kill everybody approach", as while this can be a chaotic and fun way to play, Obsidian felt it could "create the game [it] wanted without that".

Image credit: Obsidian

For more on Avowed and those choices, our Tom has already been hands-on with the game.

"I'm more intrigued than I was, certainly, now I have a novice understanding of its playstyle and story," he wrote in Eurogamer's Avowed preview. "If you're after a fresh Obsidian hit... Avowed is one to keep an eye on."