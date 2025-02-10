Avowed PC Requirements and File Size
Minimum and recommended PC requirements revealed.
Knowing the PC requirements for Avowed will let you decide whether or not you can run the game, and if you can, at what quality you'll be able to do so.
Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG that takes place in the world of Eora. It's your job to adventure through a world filled with magic, war, ancient secrets, new enemies to annoy and friends to make. In short, there's a lot waiting for you.
On that note, here are the PC requirements for Avowed plus the estimated file size.
Avowed minimum PC requirements
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Avowed. Meeting these requirements means you can play the game but at a lower quality:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU - Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- GPU - Intel Arc A580, NVIDA GTX 1070 or AMD RX 5700
- Memory - 16 GB RAM
- Storage - 75 GB
- Direct X - Version 12
Avowed recommended PC requirements
Here are the recommended PC requirements for Avowed. If you meet these requirements you can play the game at the quality level it was designed for:
- OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit
- CPU - Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT
- Memory - 16 GB RAM
- Storage - 75 GB
- Direct X - Version 12
Avowed file size
The file size for Avowed is roughly 75 GB according to the Steam page. You'll need to make sure you have at least 75 GB free space on your PC to be able to download and run the game smoothly, but having more space is always desirable to avoid clogging up your storage.
