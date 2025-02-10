Avowed PC Requirements and File Size

Knowing the PC requirements for Avowed will let you decide whether or not you can run the game, and if you can, at what quality you'll be able to do so.

Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG that takes place in the world of Eora. It's your job to adventure through a world filled with magic, war, ancient secrets, new enemies to annoy and friends to make. In short, there's a lot waiting for you.

On that note, here are the PC requirements for Avowed plus the estimated file size.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Avowed minimum PC requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Avowed. Meeting these requirements means you can play the game but at a lower quality:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU - Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

- Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU - Intel Arc A580, NVIDA GTX 1070 or AMD RX 5700

- Intel Arc A580, NVIDA GTX 1070 or AMD RX 5700 Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM Storage - 75 GB

- 75 GB Direct X - Version 12

Image credit: Obsidian

Avowed recommended PC requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Avowed. If you meet these requirements you can play the game at the quality level it was designed for:

OS - Windows 10/11 64-bit

- Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU - Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

- Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT

- NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM Storage - 75 GB

- 75 GB Direct X - Version 12

Image credit: Obsidian

Avowed file size

The file size for Avowed is roughly 75 GB according to the Steam page. You'll need to make sure you have at least 75 GB free space on your PC to be able to download and run the game smoothly, but having more space is always desirable to avoid clogging up your storage.

Image credit: Obsidian

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Avowed.