Avowed On Strange Shores choice, let Ilora out of jail or leave her in consequences

Whether you let Ilora out of jail or leave her in during the 'On Strange Shores' quest is the first choice you'll encounter in Avowed.

While 'On Strange Shores' is very much the tutorial quest, letting Ilora free or leaving her imprisoned has lasting consequences in Avowed - both within 'On Strange Shores' and in a future side quest.

For this reason, it's a good idea to know the 'let Ilora out of jail' or 'leave her in' consequences before you make this decision in Avowed. While I've done our best to avoid spoiling any major plot elements in this guide, please keep in mind that small spoilers lie below.

Avowed On Strange Shores choice explained: Should you let Ilora out of jail or leave her in jail? During your journey through Fort Northreach in Avowed's opening quest, 'On Strange Shores', you'll encounter Ilora - a smuggler who's been locked up in the fort's jail. She embodies the first major choice you encounter in Avowed: whether you free her or leave her in jail. It's a decision which will have an impact on 'On Strange Shores' going forward and, depending on your choice, beyond. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment Firstly, it's important to note that not talking to Ilora slots you automatically into the 'leaving her in jail' choice. Thanks to this, it's worth talking to her simply to learn why she's in jail and more about what's happened at Fort Northreach. Personally, I recommend letting Ilora out of jail as it's a decision which will be helpful to you both during and after 'On Strange Shores.' To learn why, and what happens if you leave her in jail, read on…

Letting Ilora out of jail consequences in Avowed explained If you want to let Ilora out of jail, you first need to find the Fort Northreach Jail Key. We cover how to do so further along in this guide, so, for now, let's stick to the consequences. The first major change you'll experience in Avowed from letting Ilora out of jail is that she will accompany you for the rest of the 'On Strange Shores' main quest. This includes fighting alongside you against Steadman Ralke - the boss you'll encounter towards the end of quest. Her assistance comes in quite handy since you've just started your adventure in Avowed and, depending on the build you're planning to use, you may find this fight quite tricky. She will also accompany you back to Paradis and you can have a quick chat with her on the pier before you part ways. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment The next change occurs during the 'Escape Plan' side quest, which you can start shortly after venturing into Paradis for the first time. To avoid as many spoilers as possible, this quest can be started by talking to Remei Gardiola who's standing outside the first building you leave in Paradis. 'Escape Plan' sees you helping two Aedyrans. Having completed the two tasks Remei sets, you'll learn from the Aedyrans that the smugglers they're attempting to find passage with have raised your prices. After agreeing to help negotiate the price (if you decide against reporting the refugees), you'll visit said smugglers and discover Ilora is among their ranks. She will return your past favour by ensuring you don't have to pay any smuggler's fees. Here are the dialogue options we chose to reach this outcome: I'm a friend of Leoflaed and Glaedwine. Maybe you've heard of them?

Honor the original deal you made with Glaedwine, and I'll cover their share. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment We'll update this page if we find any more consequences for helping Ilora.

Leaving Ilora in jail consequences in Avowed explained If you decide to leave Ilora in jail during 'On Strange Shores', or simply avoid talking to her at all in Avowed, she will manage to escape by herself. Sounds fine right? Well, Ilora is a little annoyed about the whole 'leaving in jail' thing and will make an appearance in your battle against Steadman Ralke. This time, however, she will be attacking you. Since you're so early on in Avowed, her attacks will increase the difficulty of the battle - giving you two combatants rather than just one - and could lead to an early death. (You can see why we recommend helping her.) It's also important to note that leaving Ilora in jail will prevent her from helping you during the 'Escape Plan' side quest. If we discover any more consequences from leaving Ilora in jail, we'll update this page. Garryck isn't a fan of Ilora. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment