Avowed Message from Afar choice, accept the voice's offer in Stranglewood or reject the offer

Accepting the voice's offer in Stranglewood or declining the offer is the choice you need to make towards the end of 'Message from Afar' in Avowed.

Like a number of the choices you have to make in Avowed, taking or declining the voice's offer has consequences which will impact your journey across the Living Lands. For this reason, it's a good idea to know what these consequences are before you make your decision.

So let's take a look at the 'accept the voice's offer in Stranglewood' and 'reject the voice's offer' consequences in Avowed. Keep in mind, while I've done my best to avoid major story spoilers, there are some spoilers down below.

Avowed Message from Afar choice explained: Should you accept the voice's offer in Stranglewood or reject it? After the boss battle in the Stranglewood during the 'Message from Afar' quest in Avowed, you'll be tasked with examining the Adra Pillar. Doing so will lead you to communicating with the voice you've been hearing since arriving in the Living Lands. Like all mystical voices, the voice is rather vague and, of course, it offers you a deal - accept the voice's help in healing the Stranglewood or reject it. Your decision here will lead you to unlocking one of two Godlike Abilities and you can learn more about them below. Personally, I decided to take the voice's offer purely because it could lead me to learning more about the voice itself. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment

Accept the voice's offer in Stranglewood consequences in Avowed explained If you decide to accept the voice's offer in Stranglewood during 'Message from Afar' in Avowed, you'll unlock the Godlike Ability, Dream Touch. Dream Touch is an Active Ability which heals and revives all nearby allies. It also deals damage over time to any nearby Delemgan, Dreamthralls and Vessels. It has a 30 Essence Cost and a cooldown of 90 seconds. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment Outside of this ability, the voice will also heal the Stranglewood and, in doing so, make it easier to navigate. Less helpfully, you'll have also agreed to help the voice in an unknown task at an undetermined time. At the time of writing, we don't know what the long lasting consequences of accepting this deal are and whether you'll be able to back out later. Hopefully this won't backfire... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment