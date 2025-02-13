Avowed Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map location

Intimidating Feline Codpiece is one of the first Treasure Maps you can buy in Avowed.

Although it has a rather unusual name (and armor placement...) this treasure is actually a pretty useful Unique armor piece for the early game of Avowed, as it casts Barbaric Shout automatically when you lose a certain amount of health.

The treasure map is a little hard to read, so to help you get your rewards as soon as possible, we've detailed the Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure location in Avowed below, along with where to find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map.

Where to find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map

You get the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Treasure Map from Lynna, one of the merchants near the docks of Claviger's Landing in Dawnshore. The map costs 100 currency.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Avowed Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure location

The Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure is found in a chest underneath Watcher's Mirror in Dawnshore, in the area east of Paradis, and north of the Yellowband Camp.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

You need to break the wooden planks outside of the small cove to gain entry and access the chest containing the treasure.

Intimidating Feline Codpiece rewards

The Intimidating Feline Codpiece rewards in Avowed are:

Stelgaer's Pride medium armor (Unique)

Common Brigandine Armor heavy armor

Spirit Residue

30 Silver Fenning

Stelgaer's Pride is the main reason to go hunting for this treasure, as it's a handy armor piece to have for those in need of some extra offensive capabilities. The armor's Bloodied Fury bonus casts Barbaric Shout when you take damage greater than 30% of your Maximum Health, and its Lesser Relentless bonus gives you +5 Stamina regeneration rate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

When activated, Barbaric Shout lets out a fearsome roar that interrupts enemies and empowers you against larger foes. Your weapon attacks also become Uninterruptable and deal higher Stun.

