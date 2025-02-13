You need a lot of Paradisan Ladder if you want to upgrade your weapons and armor in Avowed.

As upgrading equipment is a necessity to stay alive as you adventure through the Living Lands in Avowed, it's a good idea to find out all of the different ways you can get this essential upgrade material.

To help you improve your weapons and armor as soon as you can, we've detailed how to get Paradisan Ladder in Avowed below, along with an explainer on what Paradisan Ladder is exactly, so you know all the ways you can make use of it.

On this page:

How to get Paradisan Ladder in Avowed

We have more details below, but at a glance, here's how to get Paradisan Ladder in Avowed:

Collect from the wild.

Downgrade other materials (like Hylea's Talon).

Search chests, corpses, and other loot sources.

Purchase from merchants.

Downgrade upgraded weapons and armor.

Generally, locating Paradisan Ladder locations in the wilds of the Dawnshore region is the best way to get it on the start of your journey through the Living Lands. You can also find Paradisan Ladder growing in the city Paradis in Dawnshore.

While there are quite a lot of Paradisan Ladder locations found in Dawnshore, later, you'll come across other materials that downgrade into Paradisan Ladder, like Hylea's Talon in the Emerald Stair region. Just keep in mind that these materials are also used to upgrade higher tiered equipment, so it might not always be a good idea to downgrade them.

The next best way to get Paradisan Ladder is by simply exploring! It's not a common drop, but you'll occasionally find Paradisan Ladder in chests, lockboxes, and on corpses. Remember that you can also find materials from these loot sources that can downgrade into Paradisan Ladder as well.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

We also recommend you buy Paradisan Ladder from merchants when you can. It's not a very pricey material, but as it's so hard to get money at the beginning of the game, you might want to just hunt down Paradisan Ladder in the wild to save some of your precious currency instead.

Lastly, keep in mind that you can also get back the Paradisan Ladder you used to upgrade equipment when you downgrade that upgraded weapon or armor. We only recommend doing this if you're certain that you're not going to need that weapon or armor again, as you lose them forever when you downgrade them. Downgrading is done from your Inventory tab on unequipped weapons and armor, not from the Workshop at Camp.

What is Paradisan Ladder?

Paradisan Ladder is an essential upgrade material in Avowed that is used to improve your weapon and armor quality. Upgrading your equipment is an important task to keep on top of, as you don't get stronger as you level-up, thanks to the lack of level-scaling in Avowed.

So, you'll be woefully underpowered when you go up against higher-level enemies if you don't remember to upgrade your weapons and armor often.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

To upgrade your equipment, enter any Camp on the map, then head over to your Workbench. Here, you can use Paradisan Ladder with other materials like Pelt or Iron Chunk (and usually some currency) to improve the level, and tiers, of your weapons and armor. The type and level of the equipment you're upgrading determines exactly what, and how many, materials you need to improve it.

With this in mind, it's best to stock up on other materials as you make your way through the Living Lands!

Lastly, remember that Paradisan Ladder can also be converted into Hylea's Talon from the Workbench where you upgrade your equipment from. This is worth keeping in mind for when you reach the higher tiers of an equipment's upgrade path, as you'll need lots of Hylea's Talon to improve it further.

