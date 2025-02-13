Avowed guides, tips and tricks
All of our Avowed guides in one place!
Avowed, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S, is the latest action-adventure game for Obsidian Entertainment.
Set in Eora, the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity series, Avowed sees you undertake the role of an envoy for the Aedyr Empire. Your quest? Travel to the Living Lands, home to some very unique ecosystems, and uncover the truth behind the 'Dreamscourage' - a plague infecting both the region and inhabitants. Who knows, maybe you'll even learn which god gave you cool face fungus…
To assist in your journey, we've listed all of our Avowed guides down below along with a selection of Avowed tips and tricks. We've done our utmost to avoid spoiling major story elements, but please be aware that some guides do include small spoilers.
If you're still unsure whether you want to traverse the Living Lands, then check out Eurogamer's Avowed review.
On this page:
Avowed guide list: All of our Avowed guides
Below you'll find all of our Avowed guides so far and keep in mind that this section, including some of the guides within it, include spoilers:
Dialogue choices and consequences:
- Let Illora out of jail or leave her in during On Strange Shores
- Accept the voice's offer in Stranglewood or reject it during Message from Afar
- Brentis and Pod choice consequences
Treasure maps:
Side quests:
Character:
Materials
Other features:
Avowed tips and tricks
Here are our Avowed tips and tricks to help you during your adventure across the Living Lands:
- Explore! Don't wait for the main or side quests to set your path, head out into the Living Lands to discover its secrets by yourself. You'll always find yourself rewarded in some form - be it a chest, an item or a new side quest.
- You can teleport to campsites from most places in the world. Out in the wilderness but need to heal or want to upgrade a weapon? Don't worry! The map allows you to travel to any campsite in nearly every part of the Living Lands. Once there, you can conduct any camp related business you like - from cooking meals to resting - before returning to your original location.
- Talk to your companions when camping. Taking the time to talk to companions while camping will help you develop a friendship with them. Now, while you might not want to sit through more dialogue, it's worth doing as they will occasionally offer to train with you. We highly recommend taking them up on the offer too as doing so will grant you certain Attribute buffs.
- You can freeze water. Want to reach the other side of the river, but won't be able to actually climb out of the water? (Or are worried about being attacked by watery beasties…) No problem! Using an ice spell or tossing an Eye of Rymrgand onto the water will create a handy frozen platform for you.
- Dialogue choices have consequences. Not all of them, but many do - both in the main quests and the side quests. These consequences can have a small effect, but many will have a lasting effect on your adventure through the Living Lands and your relationship with its inhabitants. For this reason, it's a good idea to consider every dialogue choice carefully. You never know which one might create a new enemy…
- Save regularly! Sure Avowed has autosave, but autosaves don't always save when you want them to save. (Yes, I did want to see how many times I could get 'save' into that sentence.) For this reason, it's a good idea to manually save on a regular basis - especially if you're about to enter an important conversation where you may regret some dialogue choices.
- Focus on stunning your enemies. Make sure to fill an enemy's stun metre before performing a powerful attack, especially if said attack leaves you vulnerable. It's a tried and tested method and always results in effective damage. A mace or arquebus are particularly good at stunning enemies in Avowed. Though you can also use a grenade if you prefer to attack at a distance.
- Grenades can blow up walls. Not only can grenades stun enemies, but they can always destroy any breakable wall you come across. It's always worth destroying any of these walls you encounter, because, who knows, they may be hiding treasure! (Sadly, you can't destroy every wall you see…)
- Use Abilities while your stamina refreshes. You may be tempted to use an Ability at the beginning of a fight before attacking, but this means you could be stuck waiting for both its cooldown to end and for your stamina to restore itself. To avoid this we advise beginning a fight with your stamina-based attacks and then using your Abilities. This order means you'll be restoring stamina during the time it takes to use these Abilities.
- Incapacitated companions automatically revive at the end of combat. Nearing the end of a difficult battle but a companion has just fallen? Well take a moment to consider whether you truly need them in the fight. While reviving your fallen companions is helpful, it also takes time and those precious seconds could be what bring you victory. You may find that continuing the fight will see your foes defeat and your companion will rise afterwards.
- Consider branching off from your build slightly when it comes to Attribute and Ability Points. It's always a good idea to have your build in mind when it comes to spending your Attribute and Ability Points (especially when you see how expense respecing can get), but going outside your build is a good idea once in a while. This is especially the case if you're going for a pure magic or range build where you'll definitely want to make sure you have some Might Attribute Points to increase your carry capacity. It's worth going through all the Abilities to see if any catch your eye too!
- Ensure you have two strong loadouts. Never forget that you have a second loadout in Avowed and can easily switch between the two. This allows you to quickly change up your combat style at a moment's notice, especially if you're running low on Essence. Thanks to this, you'll want to ensure you're not putting all of your thought and care into a single loadout. Doing so will help prevent you from being caught off-guard.
- Search out unique equipment. There's unique weapons, armor, clothing and accessories (trinkets, amulets, rings) - all of which can be incredibly useful in your adventure. Whether it's a special enhancement on a unique piece of clothing or a special Ability from a unique ring, these extra bonuses are must have. You can find unique equipment through a variety of means, such as by completing side quests, so it's worth going off the beaten track to gather them up.
- Save money, spend carefully! The Living Lands is filled with wonders, but an abundance of cash isn't one of them. Especially during Avowed's opening hours where you'll find yourself surrounded by vendors, but with quite the empty wallet. Due to this, we recommend saving as much money as possible and, rather than spending your coin on a new weapon, buying healing potions instead. Saving money will also come in handy if you want to respec during the late game. (It will be quite expensive.)
- Buy food if you do want to purchase something extra. Even if it doesn't heal you, many of the meals you can consume in Avowed provide you with a useful buff. Food is also quite cheap! (Compared to everything else…) So, if you do have some coins burning holes in your pockets, then food is the right thing to purchase.
- Take any food you see. There's a lot of pies and other dishes just waiting for an owner in the Living Lands and that person might as well be you. Collecting all of this free food is an easy way to ensure you have healing items without having to spend any money.
- Always carry Health and Essence Potions. Alongside food, you should also always ensure you have some Health and Essence Potions in your inventory. (Especially Essence Potions if you're going for a magic-based build.) These potions can be exactly what you need to swing a dangerous fight in your favour.
- Upgrade equipment rather than buying it. Yes, I'm still going on about saving money! Seriously though, upgrading your equipment - be it a weapon or piece of clothing - is an excellent idea. You can even upgrade both across their quality tiers and though you will need additional resources it will, say it with me, save you money. You may also find it's better to sell a fine weapon rather than dismantling it as some crafting resources can be quite cheap.
- Keep an eye on your inventory weight. Carry capacity, also known as my mortal enemy, is in Avowed. You may be having fun picking up everything you can see, but exceed your carry capacity and you'll become encumbered. This means slower movement and an inability to sprint - very dangerous in the wrong situation. Thankfully, you can easily stash items away at your camp. Just remember where you've put them!
- You can switch to third person view. If first person games have a tendency to give you motion sickness (like myself), then don't worry. You can easily switch to third person view in the setting before your playthrough begins and during it if you fancy a guide.
- Consider playing with headphones. Now this may sound like an odd piece of advice to some people, but wearing headphones will make it easier to hear the little tinkling sound effect which plays when treasure is nearby.
Hope you enjoy Avowed!