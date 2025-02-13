Avowed guides, tips and tricks

Avowed, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S, is the latest action-adventure game for Obsidian Entertainment.

Set in Eora, the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity series, Avowed sees you undertake the role of an envoy for the Aedyr Empire. Your quest? Travel to the Living Lands, home to some very unique ecosystems, and uncover the truth behind the 'Dreamscourage' - a plague infecting both the region and inhabitants. Who knows, maybe you'll even learn which god gave you cool face fungus…

To assist in your journey, we've listed all of our Avowed guides down below along with a selection of Avowed tips and tricks. We've done our utmost to avoid spoiling major story elements, but please be aware that some guides do include small spoilers.

If you're still unsure whether you want to traverse the Living Lands, then check out Eurogamer's Avowed review.

On this page:

