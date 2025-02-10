Knowing the release dates for Avowed is crucial, especially if you've bought the premium version and want to know exactly how early you can get started.

Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG that takes place in the world of Eora. It's your job to adventure through a world filled with magic, war, ancient secrets, new enemies to annoy and friends to make. However, when your adventure begins will depend on which version of the game you've decided to play.

On that note, here's the Avowed early access and global release date.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Avowed early access release date

The early access release date for Avowed is Thursday 13th February 2025.

You can only get into the early access version of the game if you've pre-ordered the premium edition of Avowed. Alongside getting two premium skin packs, a digital artbook and soundtrack, you'll be able to play Avowed a full five days before those with the standard or Game Pass versions.

Image credit: Obsidian

Avowed global release date

If you're playing the standard edition or through Game Pass as a day one release, then Avowed will launch on Tuesday 18th February 2025 for PC and Xbox. If you want to play through Game Pass then you'll need either Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass to do so.

Also, if you've pre-ordered the standard edition or are planning on playing it through Game Pass then you can pre-install Avowed now. We highly recommend doing so as it means you'll be ready to simply turn it on and dive right into the action on release day, instead of waiting around for it to download.

Image credit: Obsidian

That's all for now! Check out our Avowed PC requirements page to see if your chosen device can run it.