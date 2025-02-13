Avowed Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map location

Captain Henqua's Spoils is one of the first Treasure Maps you can find in Avowed.

The map leads you to a shield that gives you more Move Speed, and resistance to Frost Accumulation. So, it's worth the time to find the treasure if you're using a build that requires a shield in Avowed.

The treasure map is purposefully vague, so to help you get your rewards as soon as possible, we've detailed the Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure location in Avowed below, along with where to find the Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map.

Where to find the Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map

You get the Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map from the Lighthouse located in the southwestern area of Dawnshore, just west of Claviger's Landing. Specifically, it's on a corpse found near the top of the Lighthouse.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Avowed Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure location

The Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure is found beside a chest hidden in an underwater cove to the east of Old Pargrun Wall in Dawnshore.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Dive into the river between Old Pargun Wall and Paradis to spot the cove's entrance on the western side of the river, near the bridge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Captain Henqua's Spoils rewards

The Captain Henqua's Spoils rewards in Avowed are:

Wind and Wave shield (Unique)

Vessel Flesh

3 Pelt

11 Silver Fenning

Wind and Wave is the main reason to go hunting for this treasure. Its Lesser Quickness bonus gives you +10 Move Speed, and its Lesser Freeze-Proofed bonus gives you +20 resistance to Frost Accumulation.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

