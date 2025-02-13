Skip to main content

Avowed Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map location

Where to find the Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure in Avowed.

Sketch of Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure location in Avowed.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Captain Henqua's Spoils is one of the first Treasure Maps you can find in Avowed.

The map leads you to a shield that gives you more Move Speed, and resistance to Frost Accumulation. So, it's worth the time to find the treasure if you're using a build that requires a shield in Avowed.

The treasure map is purposefully vague, so to help you get your rewards as soon as possible, we've detailed the Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure location in Avowed below, along with where to find the Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map.

Where to find the Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map

You get the Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map from the Lighthouse located in the southwestern area of Dawnshore, just west of Claviger's Landing. Specifically, it's on a corpse found near the top of the Lighthouse.

Loot on a corpse showing Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map in Avowed.
Circled map view of Captain Henqua's Spoils Treasure Map in Avowed.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Avowed Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure location

The Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure is found beside a chest hidden in an underwater cove to the east of Old Pargrun Wall in Dawnshore.

Circle showing the underwater cove that leads to Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure in Avowed.
Circled map view of Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure location in Avowed.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Dive into the river between Old Pargun Wall and Paradis to spot the cove's entrance on the western side of the river, near the bridge.

Underwater view of the cove leading to Captain Henqua's Spoils treasure in Avowed.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

Captain Henqua's Spoils rewards

The Captain Henqua's Spoils rewards in Avowed are:

  • Wind and Wave shield (Unique)
  • Vessel Flesh
  • 3 Pelt
  • 11 Silver Fenning

Wind and Wave is the main reason to go hunting for this treasure. Its Lesser Quickness bonus gives you +10 Move Speed, and its Lesser Freeze-Proofed bonus gives you +20 resistance to Frost Accumulation.

Menu view and stats of the Wind and Wave shield in Avowed.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

If you want even more treasure, then check out our Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure location page.

