Avowed Cabin Fever walkthrough
Dehengen's cabin location explained.
Cabin Fever is one of the first side quests you can complete in Avowed. In fact, it might be the very first side quest you complete!
In Cabin Fever, you're tasked by Dehengen to kill the xaurips that have invaded her cabin. Due to this, it's a good idea to know where to find Dehengen's cabin in Avowed. Though there may be more to Dehengen's situation that meets the eye…
Need help with this side quest? Then look below to find our Cabin Fever walkthrough for Avowed where we take a look at the correct dialogue options for this quest.
On this page:
How to start Cabin Fever in Avowed
The Cabin Fever side quest is started by talking to Dehengen at Claviger's Landing in Dawnshore. You can easily find her standing by a pillar not far from the pier you arrive at when you first reach Paradis.
Her house has been invaded by xaurips (the lizard creatures you've already fought against) and she wants some help clearing them out. She will give you Dehengen's Key, which will let you open the front door to the cabin.
Cabin Fever is listed as a 'One Skull' side quest in your quest menu, which makes it an easy quest to complete in the opening hours of Avowed. Though we still recommend being ready for a fight!
Cabin Fever walkthrough for Avowed
The first thing you need to do in Cabin Fever is reach Dehengen's cabin, which is located in the Fractured Shore. This itself is north-west of Claviger's Landing and you need to venture onto the largest cliff island in the north-western section of this area.
To reach it, we recommend heading to the camping spot north of Claviger's Landing. Just before you properly reach this camping spot, you'll see a set of stairs on your western side. Head up these stairs and then go through the opening guarded by a wooden fence to reach the Fractured Shore.
At this point, you should be able to just about see Dehengen's cabin in the distance. To reach it you need to follow the path north-west, making sure you jump across the gap to the next little island cliff.
Be prepared when you cross this gap though, because you'll be attacked by a group of xaurips! Thankfully, you'll have Kai by your side to help deal with them. Once these lizards have been defeated, head up the wooden bridge leading to Dehengen's cabin. Remember to jump the gap again!
You should now find yourself outside of Dehengen's cabin and you've got two paths ahead of you:
If you're up for a fight, enter the cabin through the front door. This will cause you to fight two low-leveled xaurips. You'll also experience a short cutscene when interacting with the mural on the wall and be able to gather some loot from the room. (The xaurips took it…) With that done, head through the door on your left-hand side and pick up Dehengan's Journal. There are also some additional items you can loot in here.
If you'd prefer to avoid a fight, head around the back of Dehengen's cabin. Around the back of the cabin, you'll find some boxes you can destroy. This will create a gap in the wall you can crouch through and grab the Dehengan's Journal without having to deal with the xaurips. The downside to this is that one) you've exactly done what Dehengen has asked and two) you're unable to grab the extra items inside the main cabin room.
We recommend going through the front door as this will allow you to both complete Dehengen's request and gather up the items she's left lying about her cabin. It's also a good idea to go down the other bridge leading from the cliff island Dehengen's cabin sits on as doing so will give you some extra insight into what's happening in this side quest. Don't worry - you'll be safe and you don't have to go far to discover the hint we're talking about.
With the cabin clear and the journal read, it's time to head back to Dehengen in Claviger's Landing.
How to complete Cabin Fever in Avowed: Correct dialogue options for Cabin Fever
Before talking to Dehengen, it's important to note that it is possible to fail the Cabin Fever side quest in Avowed if you select the wrong dialogue options. To avoid this outcome, you essentially want to ask Dehengan about what you learned in her journal and be positive about the situation she's found herself in.
Here are the dialogue options we chose to successfully complete Cabin Fever, but keep in mind one depends on our chosen background:
- I found a journal in your cabin. It was… interesting.
- [Arcane Scholar] You have an arcane connection with one of the xaurips, don't you?
- No one is "meant" for something. We decide our purpose for ourselves.
- That's amazing! You might be the only one in the world with a xaurip twin.
- It's your life, Dehengen. What do you want to do?
For completing Cabin Fever, you'll receive the Vindictive Band. A Unique Ring with the Laced Strike bonus, which makes Critical Hits deal Poison Damage.
The Vindictive Band will most likely be the first Unique Accessory you collect in Avowed. Each Unique Accessory has an Enchantment can have passive effects, stat increases, Attribute buffs, instinct behaviors or even new Abilities. You can have one Trinket or one Amulet and two Rings equipped at one time.
Returning for the dialogue choices for a moment, here's a path we recommend avoiding as following it will lead to the quest failing:
- They have made themselves at home. They've even painted on your wall.
- [Perception] You didn't react to the fact it resembled you.
- No one is "meant" for something. We decide our purpose for ourselves.
- [Court Augur] Stands to reason. Xaurip have souls like any other being.
- It's your life, Dehengen. What do you want to do?
Best of luck completing Cabin Fever in Avowed!