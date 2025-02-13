Avowed Cabin Fever walkthrough

Cabin Fever is one of the first side quests you can complete in Avowed. In fact, it might be the very first side quest you complete!

In Cabin Fever, you're tasked by Dehengen to kill the xaurips that have invaded her cabin. Due to this, it's a good idea to know where to find Dehengen's cabin in Avowed. Though there may be more to Dehengen's situation that meets the eye…

Need help with this side quest? Then look below to find our Cabin Fever walkthrough for Avowed where we take a look at the correct dialogue options for this quest.

On this page:

How to start Cabin Fever in Avowed The Cabin Fever side quest is started by talking to Dehengen at Claviger's Landing in Dawnshore. You can easily find her standing by a pillar not far from the pier you arrive at when you first reach Paradis. Where to find Dehengen. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment Her house has been invaded by xaurips (the lizard creatures you've already fought against) and she wants some help clearing them out. She will give you Dehengen's Key, which will let you open the front door to the cabin. Cabin Fever is listed as a 'One Skull' side quest in your quest menu, which makes it an easy quest to complete in the opening hours of Avowed. Though we still recommend being ready for a fight!

Cabin Fever walkthrough for Avowed The first thing you need to do in Cabin Fever is reach Dehengen's cabin, which is located in the Fractured Shore. This itself is north-west of Claviger's Landing and you need to venture onto the largest cliff island in the north-western section of this area. Where to find Dehengen's cabin. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment To reach it, we recommend heading to the camping spot north of Claviger's Landing. Just before you properly reach this camping spot, you'll see a set of stairs on your western side. Head up these stairs and then go through the opening guarded by a wooden fence to reach the Fractured Shore. Head up to the fence in the top-right corner of this screenshot. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment At this point, you should be able to just about see Dehengen's cabin in the distance. To reach it you need to follow the path north-west, making sure you jump across the gap to the next little island cliff. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment Be prepared when you cross this gap though, because you'll be attacked by a group of xaurips! Thankfully, you'll have Kai by your side to help deal with them. Once these lizards have been defeated, head up the wooden bridge leading to Dehengen's cabin. Remember to jump the gap again! You should now find yourself outside of Dehengen's cabin and you've got two paths ahead of you: If you're up for a fight, enter the cabin through the front door. This will cause you to fight two low-leveled xaurips. You'll also experience a short cutscene when interacting with the mural on the wall and be able to gather some loot from the room. (The xaurips took it…) With that done, head through the door on your left-hand side and pick up Dehengan's Journal. There are also some additional items you can loot in here. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment If you'd prefer to avoid a fight, head around the back of Dehengen's cabin. Around the back of the cabin, you'll find some boxes you can destroy. This will create a gap in the wall you can crouch through and grab the Dehengan's Journal without having to deal with the xaurips. The downside to this is that one) you've exactly done what Dehengen has asked and two) you're unable to grab the extra items inside the main cabin room. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment We recommend going through the front door as this will allow you to both complete Dehengen's request and gather up the items she's left lying about her cabin. It's also a good idea to go down the other bridge leading from the cliff island Dehengen's cabin sits on as doing so will give you some extra insight into what's happening in this side quest. Don't worry - you'll be safe and you don't have to go far to discover the hint we're talking about. Head down here if you want to get some more insight into what's happening in this side quest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment With the cabin clear and the journal read, it's time to head back to Dehengen in Claviger's Landing.