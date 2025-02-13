Pod and Brentis are a trigger-happy duo you meet on the bridge to Paradis in Avowed.

While you can skip their encounter entirely, it's likely that you'll come across the pair on your way into Paradis for the first time in Avowed. And depending on what dialogue choices you make, you'll either kill them both, or save Pod.

To help you decide what to pick, we've detailed the immediate consequences of your dialogue choices with Brentis and Pod below, along with exactly how to save Pod in Avowed.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Avowed Brentis and Pod choice consequences

You encounter Brentis and Pod on the bridge that connects Claviger's Landing and Paradis in Dawnshore, after locating the Aedyran ambassador as part of the 'Message from Afar' main quest. It's likely that you will find them here on your way to Paradis during the same main quest, but even if you miss them at this point, Brentis and Pod will stick around to ambush you and your companions, even if you cross the bridge later in the story.

A conversation is unavoidable once you get too close to Brentis and Pod, and depending on what dialogue options you choose when speaking with them, you will either kill both Brentis and Pod, or save Pod and kill Brentis.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

The only immediate consequences of your actions here are the (very minor) rewards you miss out on for sparing Pod, as you can't loot his body if he's alive. You only get 10 Copper Skeyts and a Health Potion from him, however, and it's possible Pod might pop-up sometime in the future, so saving him might be the best option.

Brentis drops an Agate, two Grenades, and a Cryptic Letter hinting at why she's got it out for you.

Almost all dialogue choices lead to a fight with both Brentis and Pod, but there are specific paths (depending on your background) that can save Pod.

How to save Pod in Avowed

Generally, you want to pick Background-specific dialogue options that scare Pod into running away, and avoid options that belittle or insult him. We found that mentioning something spiritual helps scare Pod, as does reasoning with him to leave instead of intimidating him.

The exact dialogue options you pick to achieve this depends on what background your Envoy has. We've only tested this with a Court Augur and Arcane Scholar background, but using the advice we gave above, you should be able to work out what to pick for other backgrounds. If you do pick the wrong dialogue options though, you can load a recent auto-save and try again until you save Pod.

Here's how to save Pod with a Court Augur background:

Who are you? [Court Augur] If there is a plague in these lands, you are a symptom… and I am the cure. Hey Pod, you're no killer. Get out of here and I'll let you off with a warning. Think of it this way, you aren't her first lackey. Or her last.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Xbox Game Studios

And here's how to save Pod with an Arcane Scholar background:

Who are you? So you decided to check on me. How thoughtful. [Arcane Scholar] Do it, then. My spirit will just tell a Watcher who killed me. Absolutely. Your boss made it easy by telling me your name... Pod.

Good luck on the rest of your journey through the Living Lands!