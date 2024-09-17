Australia tightens in-game gambling rules, casino mini-games mean automatic 18+ rating

Poker in New Super Mario Bros. Slots in Pokémon Red and Blue. Roulette in Super Mario 64 DS. The Witcher's Gwent. Knights of the Old Republic's Pazaak.

If released this month, all of these could trigger an automatic 18+ age rating under Australia's tightened rules on "simulated gambling" in video games.

From 22nd September 2024, any video game with "gambling-like content" will come under strict new guidelines - even if such content is only a minor part of a broader video game, such as a casino mini-game tucked away within a sprawling RPG (thanks, Vooks).

The rules will apply, naturally, to video games that "solely consist of simulated gambling activities", but also to "video games that have interactive activities such as slot machine simulators, roulette wheels or other age-restricted gambling or betting services as part of a broader game".

Unlike lower age ratings such as Australia's "M" classification (not recommended for children under 15 years), the country's "R" 18+ category comes with a legal restriction on the sale or distribution of such games to minors.

Existing video games won't need to be reclassified, though this will change if the game in question is re-released, or updated to add in new simulated gambling content (for example if a poker mini-game was added in a new expansion).

Australia's changes also extend to games with simple non-gambling related in-game purchases. Any game that lets you spend money on randomised rewards (or spend money to buy virtual currency for that same purpose) will now have the "M" category applied.

This month's changes come after a years-long push by Australia to clamp down on games with loot boxes and gambling mechanics.

Australia has frequently challenged video game content over the years, memorably taking robust stances on weed in DayZ (prompting changes to the game worldwide), drug-fuelled cannibalism in RimWorld 2, "alien drugs" and an anal probe in Saints Row 4. Several games have had to appeal initial ratings to release even under Australia's 18+ rating, including We Happy Few and Disco Elysium. The creator of Hotline Miami 2, meanwhile, told fans to instead simply pirate their banned game.