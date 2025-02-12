Atmospheric slasher Hell is Us lands September release date, as well Deus Ex's Elias Toufexis

Publisher Nacon and developer Rogue Factor have shared a release date for their new action-adventure IP, Hell is Us.

Hell is Us will release later this year, on 4th September, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

We also got a new trailer for Hell is Us during this evening's State of Play, which you can see below. There may just be a voice you recognise.

Yep, that was Elias Toufexis chatting away during today's Hell is Us trailer, aka Adam Jensen from the Deus Ex series. Toufexis is voicing the game's protagonist, Rémi.

"I'm delighted to join my friends on Hell Is Us," Toufexis said in a press release following news of his participation. "I wanted to take this role because Rémi is particularly interesting: while he may seem cold or reserved at first, we gradually discover the complexity of his character, and the events that have shaped his personality.

"The world of the game is so endlessly fascinating. I can't wait for people to play it!"

If you also can't wait to play, you can pre-order yourself Hell is Us. Pre-orders are now open on the PlayStation Store and will open in the coming days for those interested in playing on either Xbox or PC.

Our Lottie had a little shot with Hell is Us last year. "The narrative already has me hooked - the human story of a country drowned in war, its people barely surviving, running alongside a supernatural mystery of unknown horrors emerging from the dark - while combat mechanics show excellent promise for when Hell is Us is released," she wrote in Eurogamer's Hell is Us Gamescom preview.