Atlus is "working to address" ReFantazio - Prologue's Steam demo optimisation issues

Atlus says it is "aware there is an optimisation issue" with ReFantazio - Prologue's demo on Steam.

In a brief statement posted to X/Twitter, the developer thanked everyone who had downloaded and played the demo thus far, and assured them it was "working to address this problem".

Fans have taken to Steam's review section to share their experiences, and whilst the demo sits on a "mostly positive" user review score from around 600 reviews, some have criticised the performance.

"I'm a big fan of Atlus games, and this has exciting potential, but the performance of this demo leaves much to be desired," said one less-than-impressed player.

"My rig should not be struggling to reach 120 fps on a game with these specs. Hopefully it'll be addressed before release, in which case I'll happily change this review, but as of right now I cannot recommend."

"Just need a bit more optimisation, everything else is perfect," added another.

"Thank you to everyone who has downloaded and played the Metaphor: ReFantazio - Prologue Demo! We are aware there is an optimisation issue on Steam and are actively working to address this problem," Atlus said.

"We will share updates, including patch release information through our official social media platforms, once available. We greatly appreciate your patience and continued support of Metaphor: ReFantazio!"

Thank you to everyone who has downloaded and played the Metaphor: ReFantazio - Prologue Demo! We are aware there is an optimization issue on Steam and are actively working to address this problem. — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Fans of SMT and Persona will easily slip into Metaphor. But importantly, this is a fresh start for Atlus and new fans alike," Ed wrote in his great Metaphor preview.

"This expansive, detailed, and complex RPG (both structurally and thematically) is incredibly ambitious. Yet even from this preview, it's clear this will set a new high bar for Atlus, and - if the final game all comes together - perhaps even the RPG genre itself."