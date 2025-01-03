Atari's striking new Gamestation Go handheld features some really unusual hardware features

Atari has shared a sneak peek at its upcoming "iconic" handheld console, Gamestation Go.

Whilst the company has given very little in terms of detail, it does reveal the handheld's final look with the accompanying text: "An icon, reimagined".

The teaser shows off the console's button layout, and it all looks very much what you'd expect from a handheld console released in 2025. But it also confirms the system will come with both a paddle and a Trak-Ball, plus a number keypad on the right-hand side.

Check out the video below for more:

That's it, though - we don't get a release date or anything else concrete, but with CES 2025 just around the corner commencing 7th January, hopefully we'll discover some of the finer details next week.

On the plus side, we also had a cheeky glimpse of My Arcade, which will hopefully include some Intellivision goodies after Atari purchased the brand last year, ending what Atari claims to be the "longest-running console war in history".

Atari's home consoles went head-to-head with Mattel's Intellivision in the late 1970s and 1980s, long before Nintendo and Sega competed in the 1990s. Intellivision even enlisted actor George Plimpton for an infamous series of adverts comparing the two consoles.