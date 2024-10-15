Atari 50 studio's Tetris Forever interactive documentary is out in November with 15+ games

Tetris Forever, the latest interactive documentary compilation from Atari 50 developer Digital Eclipse, is block-dropping onto PC and consoles on 12th November.

Tetris Forever is the third entry in Digital Eclipse's acclaimed Gold Master Series - following on from this year's Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story and 2023's The Making of Karateka - and it aims to tell the "true story of Tetris" as the hugely popular puzzler marks its 40th anniversary.

As is the Gold Master Series' usual way, it'll do that through a mix of playable games, "over 90 minutes" of new documentary footage, plus archival materials - including videos, photos, and artwork - all charting Tetris' creation and evolution across five interactive timelines.

Game-wise, Tetris Forever includes "more than 15" single-player and multiplayer titles, some of which have never been officially available outside Japan before. That's alongside an "authentic recreation" of the very first version of Tetris (which was developed on a Soviet Electronika 60 computer system by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984), plus Digital Eclipse's own Tetris Time Warp, a brand-new, four-player take on the classic puzzler that switches between the package's various included versions in real-time as a game unfolds. Here's everything else confirmed so far:

Tetris (Apple II/1988)

Tetris (Famicom/1988)

Hatris (Famicom/1990)

Tetris 2 + Bombliss (Famicom/1990)

Hatris (Game Boy/1991)

Hatris (NES/1992)

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss (Super Famicom/1992)

Tetris Battle Gaiden (Super Famicom/1993)

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban (Super Famicom/1993)

Super Tetris 3 (Super Famicom/1994)

Super Bombliss (Super Famicom/1995)

Super Bombliss (Game Boy/1995)

Super Bombliss DX (Game Boy/1998)

Tetris Forever will be available for Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and GOG) when it launches on 12th November.