Astro's Playroom has just released new content and trophies for free

Free PS5 tech demo Astro's Playroom has received a new update and trophies.

As shared at ResetEra, it's thought the new free content has arrived to usher in the recently announced platformer Astro Bot, which is scheduled to release on 6th September, 2024.

If you boot up Astro's Playroom today, you'll see an in-game announcement entitled "New Game Update".

"A mysterious portal has appeared in the centre of the PS LABO," the message says. "Could this be related to Astro's new big adventure?"

"A new collection of gatchas have also been added. Time to go spend those extra coins!"

Astro's Playroom has a new game update:



New collection of gatchas and a mysterious portal addedhttps://t.co/aS0LDSCt4D pic.twitter.com/5iGSQkbTFh — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2024

While most players were delighted about the unexpected extra content – you can even unlock five new trophies for rescuing missing Special Bots – some couldn't help but wonder if the "Bloodborne references" were "intentional trolls".

ICYMI, PlayStation recently announced the various editions of Astro Bot on PlayStation 5, and it includes Bloodborne's Hunter.

If players opt to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the recently announced Astro Bot, they will be able to get their hands on Astro's Yharnam Tourist outfit as an "early" unlock. Pre-orders will also come with early access to the PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist costume and Glorious Graffiti DualSense Speeder skin.