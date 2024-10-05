Astro Bot's full soundtrack is available to stream right now

If you're looking to bring a little more Astro Bot into your life - and why wouldn't you - the soundtrack is now available on music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

The full soundtrack comprises over 130 individual tracks, with 87 of them taken from Astro Bot and the rest from Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom.

Most of the tracks included in the playlist have been composed by Kenneth C M Young. You can sample the tunes below - enjoy!

Team Asobi says that while "almost 100%" of its most-wishlisted iconic Sony characters made it into Astro Bot, it finds it "difficult to comment" why Square Enix characters, like Final Fantasy's Cloud, were missing. Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet said: "We really respect the choice of each publisher".

For more on Team Asobi's delightful platformer, some of us at Eurogamer have collected our favourite Astro Bot moments here.