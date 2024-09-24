Astro Bot's free DLC adds Stellar Blade's Eve and a Helldiver to save

Sony and Team Asobi have given us our first peek at Astro Bot's upcoming - and free - DLC add on.

This DLC will include five new online speedrunning levels, as well as 10 new bots to rescue. Which bots, I hear you ask? Well, while Team Asobi hasn't revealed all of them, we did get a look at the bot-version of Stellar Blade's Eve (a bot we suspected would be making an appearance) and a Helldivers 2 Helldiver in the new teaser trailer.

Eve can be seen glugging cans of pop (cans are collectibles found in almost every area of Stellar Blade), while the little bot Helldiver makes sure his flag is standing straight. Appearances matter, you know. Also, both bots can dance! Don't believe me? You can for yourself below.

The upcomong new bots will be obtained by "beating cheeky birds racing against Astro", Team Asobi said.

We still don't have an exact release date for Astro Bot's DLC, but it will be arriving this autumn, so stay tuned for more.

"To wrap this up, let us say that having a chance to create a fun, colourful platformer that pays tribute to 30 years of Playstation legacy has been an incredible privilege, one that all members of Team Asobi take very much at heart," the studio wrote in a blog post alongside the DLC's trailer. "Thank you for embarking with us on Astro's great new adventure!"

For more on Team Asobi's delightful platformer, some of us at Eurogamer have collected our favourite Astro Bot moments here. And yes, I am looking forward to swooping my way back into the game soon!