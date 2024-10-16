Astro Bot's first free speedrun level out tomorrow

Astro Bot's first new speedrun level will be released tomorrow, 17th October.

Appropriately called Building Speed, it's the first of five free levels being added each Thursday until 14th November. The levels will include 10 new Special Bots to rescue in total (two per level).

The speedrun levels are designed to test platforming skills and come with an online leaderboard so you can compare your times with pals.

The five levels will be released as follows:

17th October : Building Speed

24th October: Let it Slide

31st October: Spring-loaded Run

7th November: Helium Heights

14th November: Rising Heat

Sony revealed at last month's State of Play that Special Bots based on Stellar Blade's Eve and a Helldiver from Helldivers 2 will be included, but the rest remain a mystery.

"We have read so many great reviews and received so many positive comments, and it’s been amazing," reads a PlayStation Blog post from Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Doucet. "However, if there was one piece of feedback that came through loud and clear, it was that you wanted more. So rather than put our little robotic feet up just yet, we have been busily beavering away, and we have some new surprises ready for you."

"Sony's glossy mascot gets an outing filled with imagination and loving craft," reads our Eurogamer Astro Bot review.

If you've played it and wondered why no Square Enix Special Bots were included, Doucet recently said it was "difficult to comment" on why they're missing.