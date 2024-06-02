Astro Bot will feature "over 150 iconic" PlayStation-inspired cameos

Astro Bot will feature over 150 PlayStation-inspired cameos.

That's according to the game's recently unveiled store listing, which says we'll get to "rescue over 150 iconic VIP Bots inspired by legendary characters from 30 years of PlayStation history".

The same listing describes Astro Bot as a "standalone, full-sized adventure that offers over four times more worlds, 300 bots to rescue, and dozens of new powers and features to discover". It also confirms that Astro Bot is strictly a single-player experience that will only be available on PS5.

Interestingly, it also makes it very clear that Astro Bot does not include microtransactions, assuring players that there are "plenty of coins" to collect and spend in the Gatcha Lab.

Sony announced the new Astro Bot game during this week's PlayStation State of Play. It's simply called Astro Bot, is once again developed by Sony's Team Asobi, and launches for PlayStation 5 on 6th September. It's Astro's first starring role since 2020's PS5 launch title Astro's Playroom.

"[The] announcement of Astro Bot was so bittersweet for me," wrote Eurogamer's Ian in his fabulous feature, It's hard to stay excited about the PlayStation VR2 if even Astro Bot won't wear one.

"Like everyone, I'm pumped for a new Astro Bot game, they're such joyful, heart-warming and uplifting games - and on top of that this new one looks a bit like a StarFox x Mario Mash-up. 'How can that not be a Game of the Year contender?!' I thought, as I watched the reveal. But then, as the trailer passed the one minute mark without showing footage of anything that looked like VR gameplay, my heart started to sink. That sunken heart then broke completely in two when, at the very end of the trailer, big bold words saying "COMING TO PS5" appeared. So no PSVR2 support at all?! For a character that technically only became big thanks to Astro Bot Rescue Mission on PSVR1? What gives?"