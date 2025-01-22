Astro Bot was so good it almost "outdid Nintendo at its own game", says former US boss Reggie Fils-Aimé

PlayStation hit Astro Bot released towards the end of last year, and quickly won itself praise for its platforming prowess and limitless charm. It went on to win Game of the Year at the Game Awards in December, but its award-winning streak didn't end there.

Astro Bot was nominated for four awards at the New York Game Awards last night, which were co-hosted by former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé. Of those four, it went on to win three: The Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game, the Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game and the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year.

With Fils-Aime hosting, and after numerous comparisons between Astro Bot and some of Nintendo's own Mario platformers, the stage was set for the big man to give his verdict. Thankfully, his words about Astro Bot were playful and full of praise.

"I have to admit it," Fils-Aime said, "Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo at its own game." This good-humoured remark was met by appreciative laughter.

Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

We here at Eurogamer were equally taken with Astro Bot on its release, awarding it a sparkling five out of five stars.

"When it's all done I'm left with that strange feeling of being very well cared for. I've seen a bunch of wild sights. I've messed around with cool gadgets, used the controller in unusual ways, tilting it, yes, but also blowing into it, trying to read the buried hieroglyphs of its rumble, I've ticked boxes, collected things, unlocked things, nodded at references that make me feel old, or sharp-eyed, or generally in the know," reads Eurogamer's Astro Bot review.

Digital Foundry, meanwhile, called Astro Bot "virtually flawless and a joyous celebration of gaming".