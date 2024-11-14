Astro Bot update teases surprising bonus cameo

Hit PlayStation platformer Astro Bot looks set to add another game cameo to its ranks.

Eagle-eyed Astro Bot fans on reddit have spotted a fresh tweak to the game's credits as of its latest patch, which now reference the inclusion of content from Tomba! Special Edition.

There's no sign of Tomba himself or the series' pig villains in Astro Bot yet, but its credits already point to the game getting further updates in the future with other extra characters.

This year's Tomba! Special Edition updated the 1997 classic PS1 platform adventure, originally published by PlayStation, for a fresh audience on PS5. It's been more than two decades since Tomba! 2 arrived to middling sales, but the franchise has continued to develop a cult following since.

Other mentions in Astro Bot credits already mention a range of franchises yet to appear , including Ubisoft series such as Assassin's Creed, Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil, plus Team17's Worms and Croc: Legend of the Gobbos - which, like Tomba, also got a remaster this year.

Still other characters have been glipmsed in concept art, but haven't yet appeared in the game - including Fat Princess, and Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Astro Bot received a warm reception from critics and fans alike when the dinky platformer dropped on PS5 back in September. Since then, more than 1.5m copies have been sold.

"Sony's glossy mascot gets an outing filled with imagination and loving craft," Chris Donlan wrote, awarding it top marks in Eurogamer's Astro Bot review.