Astro Bot Trophy list
All hidden Astro Bot trophies and their unlock requirements listed.
There are 44 Astro Bot Trophies for you to collect as you whizz your way around the numerous different levels to rescue your Bot pals. All while encountering some familiar faces and game references along the way.
Some of these are Secret Trophies for you to find in Astro Bot and you can usually stumble across these through simply exploring a level or being creative in it. If you're still unsure if it's for you, check out our Astro Bot review that describes the title as a 'a wildly generous delight'.
Without further ado, here are all of the Astro Bot Trophies, Hidden Trophies and their unlock requirements.
On this page:
Astro Bot Trophies
There are 35 non-secret trophies to collect for Astro-Bot and all of them are attainable by playing through the main story, completing quests and rescuing other Bots!
Here are all the non-secret Astro Bot trophies and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|At The Top Of My Game
|Made it to the top of the Mothership
|Bronze
|A Puzzling Start
|Found your first Puzzle Piece
|Bronze
|One Bot Down
|Rescued your first Bot
|Bronze
|First Prize
|Collect your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab
|Bronze
|Strike A Pose!
|Took a picture at a Photo Spot
|Bronze
|SingStars
|Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site
|Bronze
|What Is He Saying?
|Splashed Papa Tree's face during his song
|Bronze
|Um Jammer Slammy
|Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby
|Bronze
|Bot Bot Revolution
|Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site
|Bronze
|Keep It Together!
|Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing
|Bronze
|KO!
|Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site
|Bronze
|Deep-Pocket Dragon
|Made a tough guy drop all his items in Crash Site
|Bronze
|Wall Buster
|Broke up a Bot Wall
|Bronze
|Thaw, God of Thunder!
|Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site
|Bronze
|Thick As Thieves
|Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site
|Bronze
|Let's Twist Again
|Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site
|Bronze
|Solid Performance
|Recovered the Mothership's SSD
|Silver
|Doing It For You
|Recovered the Mothership's GPU
|Silver
|Keep It Cool
|Recovered the Mothership's Cooling Fan
|Silver
|Take Cover!
|Recovered the Mothership's Protection Covers
|Silver
|Fangs Very Much!
|Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway (42)
|Silver
|Monkey See, Monkey Rescue
|Rescued all Bots in Gorilla Nebula (42)
|Silver
|Tentacular Spectacular
|Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System (43)
|Silver
|Nowhere To Hide
|Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos (40)
|Silver
|Money Well Spent
|Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab
|Silver
|Lost and Found
|Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy (55)
|Silver
|Licence To Spend
|Opened the Gatcha Lab
|Silver
|Animal Attraction
|Opened the Safari Park
|Silver
|Splash My Dash
|Opened the Dual Speeder Garage
|Silver
|Time For A Change
|Opened the Changing Room
|Silver
|Monumental Achievement
|Unlocked the Golden Statue
|Silver
|Unforgettable!
|Recovered the Mothership's Memory
|Silver
|Back To The Nest
|Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster (48)
|Silver
|A Lot To Process
|Saved the CPU Kid
|Gold
|Astro-nomical!
|Earned all Trophies.
|Platinum
Astro Bot Hidden Trophies
There are only nine secret trophies to collect in Astro Bot and, just like the ones listed above, you can find these through thoroughly exploring each area you visit, finding collectibles and defeating enemies.
Here are all the secret Astro Bot trophies and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Grade
|Net Profit
|Caught the gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose
|Bronze
|The Lost Eggacy
|Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding (3)
|Bronze
|What A Trip!
|Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster
|Bronze
|Double Dug-in
|Took out two Wormys at the same time
|Bronze
|Eye Of The All-Father
|Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot of War (8)
|Bronze
|Jumping Through Hoops
|Leaped through the ring in Bubbling Under
|Bronze
|Time To Cash In!
|Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino
|Bronze
|Royally Stuck
|Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site.
|Bronze
|The Golden Bot
|Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue.
|Gold
How easy is it to Platinum Astro Bot?
To get the platinum trophy for Astro Bot, titled 'Astro-nomical!' you need to collect all 44 trophies (this is including the secret ones). As the game is particulary kind to you when you've missed certain elements, or if you're struggling to find something, we'd say it's not too hard to reach platinum - especially if you thoroughly explore each area you're in when you arrive!
We hope you enjoy Astro Bot!