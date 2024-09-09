Astro Bot Trophy list

There are 44 Astro Bot Trophies for you to collect as you whizz your way around the numerous different levels to rescue your Bot pals. All while encountering some familiar faces and game references along the way.

Some of these are Secret Trophies for you to find in Astro Bot and you can usually stumble across these through simply exploring a level or being creative in it. If you're still unsure if it's for you, check out our Astro Bot review that describes the title as a 'a wildly generous delight'.

Without further ado, here are all of the Astro Bot Trophies, Hidden Trophies and their unlock requirements.

On this page:

Astro Bot Trophies

There are 35 non-secret trophies to collect for Astro-Bot and all of them are attainable by playing through the main story, completing quests and rescuing other Bots!

Here are all the non-secret Astro Bot trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade At The Top Of My Game Made it to the top of the Mothership Bronze A Puzzling Start Found your first Puzzle Piece Bronze One Bot Down Rescued your first Bot Bronze First Prize Collect your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab Bronze Strike A Pose! Took a picture at a Photo Spot Bronze SingStars Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site Bronze What Is He Saying? Splashed Papa Tree's face during his song Bronze Um Jammer Slammy Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby Bronze Bot Bot Revolution Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site Bronze Keep It Together! Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing Bronze KO! Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site Bronze Deep-Pocket Dragon Made a tough guy drop all his items in Crash Site Bronze Wall Buster Broke up a Bot Wall Bronze Thaw, God of Thunder! Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site Bronze Thick As Thieves Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site Bronze Let's Twist Again Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site Bronze Solid Performance Recovered the Mothership's SSD Silver Doing It For You Recovered the Mothership's GPU Silver Keep It Cool Recovered the Mothership's Cooling Fan Silver Take Cover! Recovered the Mothership's Protection Covers Silver Fangs Very Much! Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway (42) Silver Monkey See, Monkey Rescue Rescued all Bots in Gorilla Nebula (42) Silver Tentacular Spectacular Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System (43) Silver Nowhere To Hide Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos (40) Silver Money Well Spent Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab Silver Lost and Found Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy (55) Silver Licence To Spend Opened the Gatcha Lab Silver Animal Attraction Opened the Safari Park Silver Splash My Dash Opened the Dual Speeder Garage Silver Time For A Change Opened the Changing Room Silver Monumental Achievement Unlocked the Golden Statue Silver Unforgettable! Recovered the Mothership's Memory Silver Back To The Nest Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster (48) Silver A Lot To Process Saved the CPU Kid Gold Astro-nomical! Earned all Trophies. Platinum

Astro Bot Hidden Trophies

There are only nine secret trophies to collect in Astro Bot and, just like the ones listed above, you can find these through thoroughly exploring each area you visit, finding collectibles and defeating enemies.

Here are all the secret Astro Bot trophies and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Grade Net Profit Caught the gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose Bronze The Lost Eggacy Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding (3) Bronze What A Trip! Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster Bronze Double Dug-in Took out two Wormys at the same time Bronze Eye Of The All-Father Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot of War (8) Bronze Jumping Through Hoops Leaped through the ring in Bubbling Under Bronze Time To Cash In! Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino Bronze Royally Stuck Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site. Bronze The Golden Bot Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue. Gold

How easy is it to Platinum Astro Bot?

To get the platinum trophy for Astro Bot, titled 'Astro-nomical!' you need to collect all 44 trophies (this is including the secret ones). As the game is particulary kind to you when you've missed certain elements, or if you're struggling to find something, we'd say it's not too hard to reach platinum - especially if you thoroughly explore each area you're in when you arrive!

We hope you enjoy Astro Bot!